A topic for traders. - page 84
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I understand, I've been drinking myself)
This is the first time I've heard such a confession. Sometimes people sit here in a shriek and say they don't use.
And the rest of us have no reason to. The "dolt" eats the big financial bait and doesn't get caught on their hooks).
So close something tends to zero.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page82#comment_25914339
The world senses an impending crisis and seeks the dollar. Maybe it's too early to head north? Just the little things if.
You got a link to a video (you know which one) by Drimmer. There's loads of useful stuff in there to at least try and format yourself a bit)
Teach your father to fuck? 😂
Teach your father to fuck? 😂
No time to explain. Draw the star of the pseudo-headed Anubis, wash it down with a tincture of fly agaric, and by tonight you'll have achieved intellectual omnipotence! Chesed! Gvura! Tifereth! Netzah! Hod! Yesod! And the cosmic waves themselves will speak to you! The waves will lead you to the great Chasm that encompasses not only time and space, but also the entire universe with its immeasurable span that knows no limits, surpassing all the fantasies and calculations of mathematicians and astronomers. You will understand all the mysteries of the universe, the mysteries of markets, the mysteries of life and death. Yaaaaaah! Yaaaaaaaah!
Shit, another one's lost. I've got to get out of this thread, as if I'm not going to get cheeky with you too.
Listen to this for the mood.
Shit, another one's lost. I've got to get out of this thread, as if I'm not going to get cheeky with you too.
Listen to this for the mood.
What's she all faggoty about?
No time to explain. Draw the star of the pseudo-headed Anubis, wash it down with a tincture of fly agaric, and by tonight you'll have achieved intellectual omnipotence! Chesed! Gvura! Tifereth! Netzah! Hod! Yesod! And the cosmic waves themselves will speak to you! The waves will lead you to the great Chasm that encompasses not only time and space, but also the entire universe with its immense span that knows no limits and surpasses all imaginations and calculations of mathematicians and astronomers. You will understand all the mysteries of the universe, the mysteries of markets, the mysteries of life and death. Yaaaaaah! Yaaaaaaaah!