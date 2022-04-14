A topic for traders. - page 84

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Account_ #:
I understand, I've been drinking myself)

This is the first time I've heard such a confession. Sometimes people sit here in a shriek and say they don't use.

And the rest of us have no reason to. The "dolt" eats the big financial bait and doesn't get caught on their hooks).

 
Speculator #:

So close something tends to zero.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page82#comment_25914339

The world senses an impending crisis and seeks the dollar. Maybe it's too early to head north? Just the little things if.

 
Account_ #:
You got a link to a video (you know which one) by Drimmer. There's loads of useful stuff in there to at least try and format yourself a bit)

Teach your father to fuck? 😂

[Deleted]  
Alexsey Minchenko #:

Teach your father to fuck? 😂

)))
 
Statistical arbitrage or what? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFWSXIo0FNo
 

No time to explain. Draw the star of the pseudo-headed Anubis, wash it down with a tincture of fly agaric, and by tonight you'll have achieved intellectual omnipotence! Chesed! Gvura! Tifereth! Netzah! Hod! Yesod! And the cosmic waves themselves will speak to you! The waves will lead you to the great Chasm that encompasses not only time and space, but also the entire universe with its immeasurable span that knows no limits, surpassing all the fantasies and calculations of mathematicians and astronomers. You will understand all the mysteries of the universe, the mysteries of markets, the mysteries of life and death. Yaaaaaah! Yaaaaaaaah!

 

Shit, another one's lost. I've got to get out of this thread, as if I'm not going to get cheeky with you too.

Listen to this for the mood.


 
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

Shit, another one's lost. I've got to get out of this thread, as if I'm not going to get cheeky with you too.

Listen to this for the mood.


What's she all faggoty about?

 
transcendreamer #:

No time to explain. Draw the star of the pseudo-headed Anubis, wash it down with a tincture of fly agaric, and by tonight you'll have achieved intellectual omnipotence! Chesed! Gvura! Tifereth! Netzah! Hod! Yesod! And the cosmic waves themselves will speak to you! The waves will lead you to the great Chasm that encompasses not only time and space, but also the entire universe with its immense span that knows no limits and surpasses all imaginations and calculations of mathematicians and astronomers. You will understand all the mysteries of the universe, the mysteries of markets, the mysteries of life and death. Yaaaaaah! Yaaaaaaaah!

Man, that's the first post that's on point.
[Deleted]  
The moon is rising! There will be a full moon on November 19.
Also, November 19 is Rocket Forces and Artillery Day in Russia.
So short Si on this day for the whole cutlet) I open a short on the market from 10:00.
Then a screenshot of the chart here at the end of the day (in reply to this post).
1...777879808182838485868788899091...247
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