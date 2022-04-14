A topic for traders. - page 114

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Uladzimir Izerski #:

What do you mean"by this system"?

A wave system is an auxiliary element in a trading system.

You do not have to enter on the top and find the end of the wave to exit.

You can enter the market on the right wave and not lose on the market.

Here is an example of micro entries. I have been polishing my short term trading. I have taken account with 10$ as a gift for DD.

They are marked as a credit.

As you know, to keep afloat an account with ten dollars is not an easy task. Especially when the number of deals is more than 180.

All the trades are closed. 123.9% in less than one month. Make your own conclusions whether the waves help or not.


Delighted
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
I admire you

I can't compete with you. I envy you with white envy))

 
osmo1709 #:
How do you pinpoint the start of one wave and the start of another in wave analysis? I think it is impossible.
I already asked him such a question.
The point of it is that the channel may turn downwards when you are on the low and vice versa
+

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

These are the pattern numbers from the waves. This is my pattern marking.

A kind of numerical code of market conditions.

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko #:
Yes, everything is clear and straightforward
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
I have already asked him such a question.
The point of it is that the channel can turn downwards when you are on the low.and vice versa
+

Each wave has its own channel. The channel gives direction to the wave. Such is the symbiosis.

Waves in different time bands can be different.

Waves from different time ranges are embedded one into the other like matryoshka dolls.

This needs to be understood and comprehended instead of kicking someone without understanding the question.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

)))

Now show me how you can trade.

No, don't just show me how much you earn, I am not interested, but how you can trade.

Open a small account and show me 20 trades.

I'll appreciate the merit of what you do with the poster. Hee hee))

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski #:

)))

Now show me how you can trade.

No, don't just show me how much you earn, I am not interested, but how you can trade.

Open a small account and show me 20 trades.

I'll appreciate the merit of what you do with the poster. Hee hee))

You have to take a gentleman's word for it.
 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

)))

Now show me how you can trade.

No, don't just show me how much you earn, I am not interested, but how you can trade.

Open a small account and show me 20 trades.

I'll appreciate the merit of what you do with the poster. Hee hee))

I'm ready to invest $100 in this project.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Each wave has its own channel. The channel gives direction to the wave. Such is the symbiosis.

Waves in different time bands can be different.

Waves from different bands are embedded into one another like matryoshka dolls.

This needs to be understood and understood rather than kicking someone without understanding the question raised.

If a situation arises where there are signals on all timeframes from BIG TO SMALL, then you can enter on the small one and earn, because on each higher interval there is confirmation. THIS STRATEGY, LIKE THE VITALI STRATEGY, WORKS. It's very similar to trend trading, with market entry on correction. To program it, you need a stochastic and trend SMAs. To enter a trade when stochastics show an extremum on a small timeframe, and the SMAs on all timeframes except the smallest where the stochastics are set to trend. That is, on all timeframes the trend is up, for example, and on the smallest timeframe it is overbought/oversold on Stochastic. We have to prescribe instead of 0, in the code of the EA the timeframes from large to small and 2 indicators (stochastic and SMAs) and you can run. This is just a trend entry (on all timeframes) on a correction (on a small timeframe). I hope, Vladimir, I have understood the essence of your strategy correctly.
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