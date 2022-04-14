A topic for traders. - page 114
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What do you mean"by this system"?
A wave system is an auxiliary element in a trading system.
You do not have to enter on the top and find the end of the wave to exit.
You can enter the market on the right wave and not lose on the market.
Here is an example of micro entries. I have been polishing my short term trading. I have taken account with 10$ as a gift for DD.
They are marked as a credit.
As you know, to keep afloat an account with ten dollars is not an easy task. Especially when the number of deals is more than 180.
All the trades are closed. 123.9% in less than one month. Make your own conclusions whether the waves help or not.
I admire you
I can't compete with you. I envy you with white envy))
How do you pinpoint the start of one wave and the start of another in wave analysis? I think it is impossible.
These are the pattern numbers from the waves. This is my pattern marking.
A kind of numerical code of market conditions.
I have already asked him such a question.
Each wave has its own channel. The channel gives direction to the wave. Such is the symbiosis.
Waves in different time bands can be different.
Waves from different time ranges are embedded one into the other like matryoshka dolls.
This needs to be understood and comprehended instead of kicking someone without understanding the question.
)))
Now show me how you can trade.
No, don't just show me how much you earn, I am not interested, but how you can trade.
Open a small account and show me 20 trades.
I'll appreciate the merit of what you do with the poster. Hee hee))
)))
Now show me how you can trade.
No, don't just show me how much you earn, I am not interested, but how you can trade.
Open a small account and show me 20 trades.
I'll appreciate the merit of what you do with the poster. Hee hee))
)))
Now show me how you can trade.
No, don't just show me how much you earn, I am not interested, but how you can trade.
Open a small account and show me 20 trades.
I'll appreciate the merit of what you do with the poster. Hee hee))
I'm ready to invest $100 in this project.
Each wave has its own channel. The channel gives direction to the wave. Such is the symbiosis.
Waves in different time bands can be different.
Waves from different bands are embedded into one another like matryoshka dolls.
This needs to be understood and understood rather than kicking someone without understanding the question raised.