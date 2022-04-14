A topic for traders. - page 62

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Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Here we go...

You should at least look at a correlation calculator miracle. These bets are positively correlated. I mean, if one goes down, the other goes up. Anyway, back to school.
Buy the euro, sell the pound, same thing and no cleverness
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
You should at least look at the correlation calculator miracle. These bets are positively correlated.

Here's how they correlate, I have a calculator on the graph


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Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Here's how they correlate, I have a calculator on the graph


Buy the euro again, sell the pound, same balls.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
You should at least look at a correlation calculator miracle. These bets are positively correlated. I mean, if one goes down, the other goes up. Anyway, back to school.
They don't go exactly even, that's the idea. Vitaly is right about that. But he cannot put them on top of each other correctly.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Buy the euro again, sell the pound, same balls.
At this point I advise the opposite. That is, sell the euro and buy the pound. You don't believe me? Check
And hold it until the euro pound drops another 100 pips
 
shameful meat, both of them.
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
At the moment I advise the opposite. That is, sell the euro and buy the pound. You don't believe me? Check
I'm actually m, not the point. Vitya likes to resuscitate old ideas.
 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Those who have not delved into wave theory find it difficult to understand what we are talking about.

Waves in one TF can be seen in different ways, but they are all in a single chain, like a rope woven from many threads.

Maybe I do not know everything about waves, no big deal, but even what I know about them is enough for my needs.

Can't you see that the signal is not for subscription? It's poison to the wounds of detractors).

I don't need to show 1000% profit, it's enough to drip on the wounds of dreamers)))

Vladimir, the waves are there but you don't understand them, Alexey mentioned it and you don't want to hear them)

I got an outfit from the 90s, a sports shirt on) scares away potential buyers of nice-looking drawings)

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Uladzimir Izerski #:

Soon there will be beatings.

Stronger, stronger friendship! Amazing and pleasant.

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Aleksei Stepanenko #:

Stronger, stronger friendship! Amazing and pleasant.

Belarus and Russia are brothers forever!
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