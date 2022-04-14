A topic for traders. - page 62
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You should at least look at the correlation calculator miracle. These bets are positively correlated.
Here's how they correlate, I have a calculator on the graph
Here's how they correlate, I have a calculator on the graph
You should at least look at a correlation calculator miracle. These bets are positively correlated. I mean, if one goes down, the other goes up. Anyway, back to school.
Buy the euro again, sell the pound, same balls.
At the moment I advise the opposite. That is, sell the euro and buy the pound. You don't believe me? Check
Those who have not delved into wave theory find it difficult to understand what we are talking about.
Waves in one TF can be seen in different ways, but they are all in a single chain, like a rope woven from many threads.
Maybe I do not know everything about waves, no big deal, but even what I know about them is enough for my needs.
Can't you see that the signal is not for subscription? It's poison to the wounds of detractors).
I don't need to show 1000% profit, it's enough to drip on the wounds of dreamers)))
Vladimir, the waves are there but you don't understand them, Alexey mentioned it and you don't want to hear them)
I got an outfit from the 90s, a sports shirt on) scares away potential buyers of nice-looking drawings)
Soon there will be beatings.
Stronger, stronger friendship! Amazing and pleasant.
Stronger, stronger friendship! Amazing and pleasant.