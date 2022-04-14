A topic for traders. - page 45
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No, you don't.
What's your rationale for the waves not working?
I'm sick of it. Give me the facts by example. Refute the market and knock me off my pedestal. Hee-hee.)
Here's a simple example.
And here's a simple example.
---
Only there's nothing in these examples - there's no money to be made from it.
And here's a simple example
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Only there's nothing in these examples - there's no money to be made from it.
You won't make any money.)
Alea iacta est! - now the prophet will prove to everyone that waves work! - listen up! - behold!
If the capitalist hasn't noticed the waves, then they aren't there)))
In fact for an argument to be substantive it is necessary that the parties first define about the terms, what is "wave" and what "works" means, there must be an exact unambiguous interpretation of these words, for example: "do this and do that and you'll make a profit in so-and-so cases" or something else...
The term "works" - gives you the opportunity to make money, and not from selling the indicator, but from trading on it.
So far we have not seen this at all.
How to show it: Open a few trades and take ~70% of the wave on them. It's as simple as that.
If the capitalist hasn't noticed the waves, then they're not there))))
I'm being ironic to keep things heated 😊
Actually there is nothing wrong with waves per se, price movement can be called by any word...
All that matters is an adequate methodology to describe and use them, well, or trading methodology...
What distinguishes a systematic approach from paleolithic trading...
😃
In fact, for an argument to be meaningful, the parties must first define the terms, what a "wave" is and what "work" means, there must be an exact unambiguous interpretation of these words, for example: "do this and that and you'll make a profit in so-and-so cases" or whatever...
We don't have an argument. There are brackets (in which waves do not exist). Capitalists are blind, after all, and don't notice them at allb))
I'm being ironic to keep the heat up 😊
Actually there's nothing wrong with waves per se, price movement can be called by any word...
All that matters is an adequate methodology to describe and use them, well, or trading methodology...
What distinguishes a systematic approach from paleolithic trading...
😃
I see the appetite for waves has shown by the end of the day???)))
P.s.
I don't see anything wrong with that, if you get on with the issue.
Will help to the best of my ability.
The term "works" - gives you the opportunity to make money, and not from selling the indicator, but from trading on it.
So far we have not seen this at all.
How to show it: Open a few trades and take ~70% of the wave on them. It's as simple as that.
In general, yes, I wonder how exactly the prophet will prove that "waves work" because for that he will either (1) have to tell a verifiable trading methodology and therefore burn his Grail (ahaha) and most likely the prophet will answer that he won't tell anything... or (2) he will have to show a fairly representative example of how waves work, on some account, and verified/audited, so that opponents can be satisfied...