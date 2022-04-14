A topic for traders. - page 86
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On the graph.
Vovka, you and I live in different dimensions. I'm on the waves and you're on the macdic.
The waves are ahead and the makdik is lagging behind. Soon you'll see.
Why don't we start by comparing?
You have an hourly timetable. That's for investors.
I have a 5-minute chart for speculators. It's a different level.
You have an hourly timetable. That's for investors.
I have a 5-minute chart for speculators. It's a different level.
I mean the lag. On Macde the averages cross earlier than on the chart.
I never care about the averages. Just the waves. They're ahead. The mcdic is lagging behind. But on large TFs, you can sometimes make money on the makdik.
I never care about the averages. Only the waves. They're ahead. The mcdic is lagging behind. But on large TFs, you can sometimes make money on the makdik.
On EURUSD we approached the resistance at 1.1350. Now we divide bulls and bears into meat. Who will be the first to eat?)
Have you been watching this?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Topic for traders.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.11.12 18:24
Volodya, open right now trades on AUDCHF(buy)/NZDJPY(sell) // My previous post corrected entries - opposite
You can open it on a real account, the one being monitored, the smallest lot is 0.01.
You have to wait for the next week, how the result will change.
P.S. Though no, open on Monday in the morning, that there was not an excessive swap
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I have already closed, the entrance was unlucky - it happens sometimes, I had to wait out a small drawdown, but the final result is as expected.
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This is not a good example for a hedging system - the price came back.
If the price had not come back but followed the trend, as it sometimes happens, it would be good to see.
One pair was up 100pp and the other was down 90pp - our difference is 10pp with a small drawdown. If you enter only one pair, you will lose the whole 100 points and it is not certain that the price will return to breakeven point.
Once again: trading without stops on one pair is an inevitable loss.
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You have to dig in this direction, at least you will not lose your account.
So, have you been watching this?
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I've already closed, it was a bad entry - that happens sometimes, I had to sit out a small drawdown, but the end result is as expected
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This is not a good example for a hedging system - the price returned.
If the price had not come back but followed the trend, as it sometimes happens, it would be good to see.
One pair was up 100pp and the other was down 90pp - our difference is 10pp with a small drawdown. If you enter only one pair, you will lose the whole 100 points and it is not certain that the price will return to breakeven point.
Once again: trading without stops on one pair is an inevitable loss.
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You have to dig in this direction, at least you will not lose your account.
Stupid strategy, the usual lock.
Good for you!
Only lock (Lock=lock) makes a loss at the expense of swaps, and never a profit, but hedging works in a completely different way.
You opened 2 positions and wanted to sling mud at me again, but as usual, it didn't work, the system worked as it should.
You're pissed off about it, so you're looking for any way to hurt me.
Have you not yet noticed that I do not give a damn about your opinion and your emissions?
P.S. I'll say one last thing: the mutt barks and the caravan comes.
Good luck!
Stupid strategy, a regular lock.
Where's the lock? Vitaly just got lucky ))
So, have you been watching this?
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I've already closed, it was a bad entry - that happens sometimes, I had to sit out a small drawdown, but the end result is as expected
---
This is not a good example for a hedging system - the price returned.
If the price had not come back but followed the trend, as it sometimes happens, it would be good to see.
One pair was up 100pp and the other was down 90pp - our difference is 10pp with a small drawdown. If you enter only one pair, you will lose the whole 100 points and it is not certain that the price will return to breakeven point.
Once again: trading without stops on one pair is an inevitable loss.
---
You have to dig in this direction, at least you won't lose your account.
I understand that everyone has his own swamp.
It is only one way to get into the market without big losses.
Believe me, this is not the level of market understanding for me.
I'm working on short term trading theory.
Here's an example. I have a DC for test experiments. They send out gifts for DR.
Decided to use it for an experiment to test my strategy. It's real and the gift is marked as a credit. No scam. Margin is involved in the trade.
I don't think many people will like it. What to do? Critics also need to support their emotions))
100% profit for a short period of time is better than holding a lock of two currency pairs with unknown result.