A topic for traders. - page 109

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Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Well, I mean, the spread widening in 21 on these pairs and the deposits repaid in half for clarity's sake, right?

We trade small period with small profits, there are always returns

 
osmo1709 #:
I've had about 200 pips profit in the last 3 days. That's $15.

Here and listen to what I'm telling you


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

We trade a small period with small profits, there are always returns

Spit about always ;)
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

We trade a small period with small profits, there are always returns

And where is the "return" from January to Autumn? I repeat the question - won't the deposit grow back because of such spread halving?

I'm looking at your chart - during this period the spread has exceeded all limits of the previous periods.

 
Gentlemen, correlation doesn't help much. Just a little bit, in the size of a sniff.
Also, if the pairs in 10 years go in different directions, as when applying logarithm, work on the overlap.
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Yes, how long ago it was, what people... And all over again.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/137835

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/203072

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/650380

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/650380

Now regarding what this has already been ... every year the theme and so on.

You at least turn on your brain a little bit, all that has been about, and will be 100500 times more, is this:

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The conclusion is banal: people have not gone further than EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCHF, it is too difficult and unreachable for them.

That is why wrong conclusions have been drawn.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:


So, you won't show me the spread chart?

P.S. I can show it myself, but for the sake of the experiment let you do it - your example

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

And where is the "return" from January to Autumn? I repeat the question - won't this spread widening make the deposit go back in two?

I'm looking at your chart - during this period the spread has exceeded all limits of the previous periods.

Spread chart


 

Spread chart based on price acceleration


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Spread chart based on price acceleration


Are you trading this spread?


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