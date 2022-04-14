A topic for traders. - page 109
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Well, I mean, the spread widening in 21 on these pairs and the deposits repaid in half for clarity's sake, right?
We trade small period with small profits, there are always returns
I've had about 200 pips profit in the last 3 days. That's $15.
Here and listen to what I'm telling you
We trade a small period with small profits, there are always returns
We trade a small period with small profits, there are always returns
And where is the "return" from January to Autumn? I repeat the question - won't the deposit grow back because of such spread halving?
I'm looking at your chart - during this period the spread has exceeded all limits of the previous periods.
Yes, how long ago it was, what people... And all over again.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/137835
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/203072
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/650380
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/650380
Now regarding what this has already been ... every year the theme and so on.
You at least turn on your brain a little bit, all that has been about, and will be 100500 times more, is this:
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The conclusion is banal: people have not gone further than EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCHF, it is too difficult and unreachable for them.
That is why wrong conclusions have been drawn.
So, you won't show me the spread chart?
P.S. I can show it myself, but for the sake of the experiment let you do it - your example
And where is the "return" from January to Autumn? I repeat the question - won't this spread widening make the deposit go back in two?
I'm looking at your chart - during this period the spread has exceeded all limits of the previous periods.
Spread chart
Spread chart based on price acceleration
Spread chart based on price acceleration
Are you trading this spread?