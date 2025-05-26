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Building MQL5-Like Trade Classes in Python for MetaTrader 5

Building MQL5-Like Trade Classes in Python for MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5Trading systems |
4 144 2
Omega J Msigwa
Omega J Msigwa

Contents


Introduction

Building algorithmic trading systems in the MQL5 programming language has been made easier with Standard Libraries that come preloaded in MetaEditor. These modules (libraries) come with functions and variables that simplify the process of opening, validating, closing the trades, etc. 

Without these dependencies, it becomes harder to write even a simple program, such as making a simple script for opening a buy position (trade).

Without the CTrade class

void OnStart()
  {
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult result;
   
   MqlTick ticks;
   SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(), ticks);
   
//--- setting a trade request
   
   ZeroMemory(request);
   request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   request.symbol   =Symbol();
   request.magic    =2025;
   request.volume   =0.01;
   request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
   request.price    =ticks.ask;
   request.sl       =0;
   request.tp       =0;
   request.deviation   = 10;  // Max price slippage in points
   request.magic       = 2025;
   request.comment     = "Buy Order";
   request.type_filling= ORDER_FILLING_IOC;   // or ORDER_FILLING_IOC, ORDER_FILLING_RETURN
   request.type_time   = ORDER_TIME_GTC;      // Good till canceled
   
//--- action and return the result

   if(!OrderSend(request, result))
    {
      Print("OrderSend failed retcode: ", result.retcode);
    }
  }

With the CTrade class

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
CTrade m_trade;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
    MqlTick ticks;
    SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(), ticks);
    
    m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
    m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(2025);
    m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(10); //Slippage 
    
    m_trade.Buy(0.01, Symbol(), ticks.ask,0,0,"Buy Order");
  }

Both these functions open a buy position in MetaTrader 5 but, the first approach is very crude, time-consuming, and it increases the odds of producing bugs due to the large number of lines of code you are supposed to write to get a simple functionality.

Not to mention that it requires you to be more technical (to understand everything that goes into the process of sending a buy position in MetaTrader 5).

There is a Python package known as MetaTrader 5 which gives Python developers access to the platform, an ability to get almost all the information from the platform (symbols, positions opened, etc) and the ability to send some commands for opening, modifying, deleting trades, etc. Similarly to what we can do with the MQL5 programming language.

As useful as this package is, it doesn't come with built-in modules like those present in the MQL5 language to aid us in the development process.

Similarly to the first coding example, writing a simple program in Python, requires you to write more lines of code and what's even worse is that, this MetaTrade5 Python package doesn't cooperate well with most Integrated Development Environments IDE(s) such as Visual Studio Code, this means that you won't get the Intellisense coding support which is very useful.

Due to the lack of Intellisense in IDE(s) support for this package, you'll often find yourself referring to the documentation for simple concepts you forget instead of figuring them out in the IDE. This leads to a terrible experience working with this package.

In this article, we are going to implement the Trade Classes in Python on top of the MetaTrader 5 package to help us write programs effectively in Python as in MQL5.


The CAccountInfo Class

In MQL5 this class is for working with trade account properties. All the information about the trading account on a broker can be accessed using this class, let's make its equivalent in Python.


Python Custom CAccountInfo trade class

 MQL5 Built-in CAccountInfo trade class Description

Integer & String type properties
 		     
login()
  Login Gets the account number. 
trade_mode()
  TradeMode Gets the trade mode. 
trade_mode_description()
  TradeModeDescription Gets the trade mode as a string. 
leverage()
  Leverage Gets the amount of given leverage. 
stopout_mode()
  StopoutMode Gets the mode of stop out setting. 
stopout_mode_description()
  StopoutModeDescription Gets the mode of stop out settting as a string. 
margin_mode()
  MarginMode Gets the margin calculation mode. 
margin_mode_description()
  MarginModeDescription Gets the margin calculation mode as a string. 
trade_allowed()
  TradeAllowed Gets the flag of trade allowance. 
trade_expert()
  TradeExpert Gets the flag of automated trade allowance. 
limit_orders()
  LimitOrders Gets the maximal number of allowed pending orders.

Double type properties

     
balance()
  Balance Gets the balance of MetaTrader 5 account. 
credit()
  Credit Gets the amount of given credit. 
profit()
  Profit Gets the amount of current profit on an account 
equity()
  Equity Gets the amount of current equity on account. 
margin()
  Margin Gets the amount of reserved margin.  
free_margin()
  FreeMargin Gets the amount of free margin.  
margin_level()
  MarginLevel Gets the level of margin.  
margin_call()
  MarginCall Gets the level of margin for deposit. 
margin_stopout()
  MarginStopOut Gets the level of margin for stop out.

Text type properties 

     
name()
  Name Gets the account name 
server()
  Server Gets the trade server name 
company()
  Company Gets the company name that serves the account 
currency() 
  Currency Gets the deposit currency name.

Additional methods 

     
margin_check(self, symbol, order_type, volume, price) 
  MarginCheck Gets the amount of margin required to execute trade operation. 
free_margin_check(self, symbol, order_type, volume, price)
  FreeMarginCheck Gets the amount of free margin left after execution of trade operation. 
order_profit_check(self, symbol, order_type, volume, price_open, price_close)
  OrderProfitCheck Gets the avaluated profit based on the parameters passed. 
max_lot_check(self, symbol, order_type, price, percent=100
  MaxLotCheck Gets the maximal possible volume of trade operation.

Example usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from Trade.AccountInfo import CAccountInfo

if not mt5.initialize(r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe"):
    print("Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = ",mt5.last_error())
    quit()

acc = CAccountInfo()

print(f"""
Account Information
-------------------
Login: {acc.login()}
Name: {acc.name()}
Server: {acc.server()}
Company: {acc.company()}
Currency: {acc.currency()}
Trade Mode: {acc.trade_mode()} ({acc.trade_mode_description()})
Leverage: {acc.leverage()}
Stopout Mode: {acc.stopout_mode()} ({acc.stopout_mode_description()})
Margin Mode: {acc.margin_mode()} ({acc.margin_mode_description()})
Trade Allowed: {acc.trade_allowed()}
Trade Expert: {acc.trade_expert()}
Limit Orders: {acc.limit_orders()}
-------------------
Balance: {acc.balance()}
Credit: {acc.credit()}
Profit: {acc.profit()}
Equity: {acc.equity()}
Margin: {acc.margin()}
Free Margin: {acc.free_margin()}
Margin Level: {acc.margin_level()}
Margin Call: {acc.margin_call()}
Margin StopOut: {acc.margin_stopout()}
-------------------
""")

mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Account Information
-------------------
Login: 61346344
Name: John Doe      
Server: MetaQuotes-Demo
Company: MetaQuotes Software Corp
Currency: USD
Trade Mode: 0 (Demo)
Leverage: 400
Stopout Mode: 0 (Percent)
Margin Mode: 2 (Retail Hedging)   
Trade Allowed: True
Trade Expert: True
Limit Orders: 500
-------------------
Balance: 928.42
Credit: 0.0
Profit: -2.21
Equity: 926.21
Margin: 2.81
Free Margin: 923.4
Margin Level: 32961.20996441281
Margin Call: 90.0
Margin StopOut: 20.0
-------------------


The CSymbolInfo Class

This class provides access to the symbol properties.


Python custom CSymbolInfo class

 MQL5 built-in CSymbolInfo class  Description

Controlling
 		     
refresh()
  Refresh Refreshes the symbol data. 
refresh_rates()
  RefreshRates Refreshes the symbol quotes 

Properties
 		     
name() 
  Name Gets the symbol name.  
select(self, select=True)
  Select Adds or removes the symbol to and from the "Market Watch" 
is_synchronized()
  IsSynchronized Checks the symbol synchronization with the server.
 
Volumes

     
volume()
  Volume Gets the volumne of the last deal. 
volume_high()
  VolumeHigh Gets the maximal volume for a day 
volume_low()
  VolumeLow Gets the minimal volume for a day.

Miscellaneous 

     
time()
  Time Gets the time of last quote. 
spread()
  Spread Gets the amount of spread (in points). 
spread_float()
  SpreadFloat Gets the flag of floating spread. 
ticks_book_depth()
  TicksBookDepth Gets the depth of ticks saving.

Levels 

     
stops_level()
  StopsLevel Gets the minimal indent for orders (in points). 
freeze_level()
  FreezeLevel Gets the distance of freezing trade operations (in points).

Bid prices 

     
bid()
  Bid Gets the current bid price. 
bid_high()
  BidHigh Gets the maximal bid price for a day. 
bid_low()
  BidLow Gets the minimal bid price for a day.

Ask prices

     
ask()
  Ask Gets the current Ask price  
ask_high()
  AskHigh Gets the maximal Ask price for a day  
ask_low()
  AskLow Gets the minimal Ask price for a day 

Prices 

     
last()
  Last Returns the current last price  
last_high() 
  LastHigh Returns the maximal last price for a day  
last_low()
  LastLow Returns the minimal last price for a day 
 
Trade modes

     
trade_calc_mode()
  TradeCalcMode Gets the mode of contract cost calculation in integer format.  
trade_calc_mode_description()
  TradeCalcModeDescription Gets the mode of contract cost calculation in string format.  
trade_mode()
  TradeMode Gets the type of order execution in integer format.  
trade_mode_description() 
  TradeModeDescription Gets the type of order execution in string format.  
trade_execution()
  TradeExecution Gets the trade execution mode in integer format.  
trade_execution_description()
  TradeExecutionDescription Gets the trade execution mode in string format 

Swaps 

     
swap_mode() 
  SwapMode Gets the swap calculation mode in integer format 
swap_mode_description()
  SwapModeDescription Gets the swap calculation mode in string format 
swap_rollover_3days()
  SwapRollover3days Gets the day of triple swap charge as an integer 
swap_rollover_3days_description()
  SwapRollover3daysDescription Gets the day of triple swap charge as a string. 

Margin

     
margin_initial()
  MarginInitial Gets the value of initial margin  
margin_maintenance()
  MarginMaintenance Gets the value of maintenance margin  
margin_hedged()
   Returns the hedged margin value for the given symbol.  
margin_hedged_use_leg()
   Returns a boolean that tells whether the hedged margin applies to each leg (position side) individually.

Tick information 

     
digits() 
  Digits Gets the number of digits after period  
point()
  Point Gets the value of one point  
tick_value()
  TickValue Gets the tick value (minimal change of price)  
tick_value_profit()
  TickValueProfit Gets the calculated tick price of a profitable position  
tick_value_loss()
  TickValueLoss Gets the calculated tick price for a losing position  
tick_size()
  TickSize  Gets the minimal change of price

Contracts sizes 

     
contract_size()
  ContractSize Gets the amount of trade contract  
lots_min()
  LotsMin Gets the minimal volume to close a deal  
lots_max()
  LotsMax Gets the maximal volume to close a deal  
lots_step()
  LotsStep Gets the minimal step of volume change to close a deal  
lots_limit()
  LotsLimit Gets the maximal allowed volume of opened position and pending orders in either direction for one symbol 

Swap sizes 

     
swap_long()
  SwapLong Gets the value of long position swap  
swap_short()
  SwapShort Gets the value of short position swap 

Symbol/Currency Information 

     
currency_base()
  CurrencyBase Gets the name of symbol base currency  
currency_profit() 
  CurrencyProfit Gets the profit currency name 
currency_margin()
  CurrencyMargin Gets the margin currency name  
bank()
  Bank Gets the name of the current quote source  
description()
  Description Gets the string description of a symbol  
path()
  Path Gets the path in symbols tree  
page()
   The address of a webpage containing symbol's information 

Session Information 

     
session_deals()
  SessionDeals Gets the number of deals in the current session 
session_buy_orders() 
  SessionBuyOrders Gets the number of buy orders presently 
session_sell_orders()
  SessionSellOrders Gets the number of sell orders presently 
session_turnover() 
  SessionTurnover Gets the summary of turnover of the current session 
session_interest()
  SessionInterest Gets the summary of open interest of the current session 
session_buy_orders_volume()
  SessionBuyOrdersVolume Gets the volume of buy orders 
session_sell_orders_volume()
  SessionSellOrdersVolume Gets the volume of sell orders 
session_open()
  SessionOpen Gets the open price of the current session 
session_close()
  SessionClose Gets the close price of the current session 
session_aw()
  SessionAW Gets the average weighted price of the current session 
session_price_settlement() 
  SessionPriceSettlement Gets the settlement price of the current session
 
session_price_limit_min() 
  SessionPriceLimitMin Gets the minimal price of the current session 
session_price_limit_max()
  SessionPriceLimitMax Gets the maximal price of the current session

These are some of the methods in the Python class, a full list can be seen inside the file SymbolInfo.py.

Example Usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from Trade.SymbolInfo import CSymbolInfo


if not mt5.initialize(r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe"):
    print("Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = ",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
      
m_symbol = CSymbolInfo("EURUSD")

print(f"""
Symbol Information
---------------------
Name: {m_symbol.name()}
Selected: {m_symbol.select()}
Synchronized: {m_symbol.is_synchronized()}

--- Volumes ---
Volume: {m_symbol.volume()}
Volume High: {m_symbol.volume_high()}
Volume Low: {m_symbol.volume_low()}

--- Time & Spread ---
Time: {m_symbol.time()}
Spread: {m_symbol.spread()}
Spread Float: {m_symbol.spread_float()}
Ticks Book Depth: {m_symbol.ticks_book_depth()}

--- Trade Levels ---
Stops Level: {m_symbol.stops_level()}
Freeze Level: {m_symbol.freeze_level()}

--- Bid Parameters ---
Bid: {m_symbol.bid()}
Bid High: {m_symbol.bid_high()}
Bid Low: {m_symbol.bid_low()}

--- Ask Parameters ---
Ask: {m_symbol.ask()}
Ask High: {m_symbol.ask_high()}
Ask Low: {m_symbol.ask_low()}

--- Last Parameters ---
Last: {m_symbol.last()}
Last High: {m_symbol.last_high()}
Last Low: {m_symbol.last_low()}

--- Order & Trade Modes ---
Trade Calc Mode: {m_symbol.trade_calc_mode()} ({m_symbol.trade_calc_mode_description()})
Trade Mode: {m_symbol.trade_mode()} ({m_symbol.trade_mode_description()})
Trade Execution Mode: {m_symbol.trade_execution()}  ({m_symbol.trade_execution_description()})

--- Swap Terms ---
Swap Mode: {m_symbol.swap_mode()} ({m_symbol.swap_mode_description()})
Swap Rollover 3 Days: {m_symbol.swap_rollover_3days()} ({m_symbol.swap_rollover_3days_description()})

--- Futures Dates ---
Start Time: {m_symbol.start_time()}
Expiration Time: {m_symbol.expiration_time()}

--- Margin Parameters ---
Initial Margin: {m_symbol.margin_initial()}
Maintenance Margin: {m_symbol.margin_maintenance()}
Hedged Margin: {m_symbol.margin_hedged()}
Hedged Margin Use Leg: {m_symbol.margin_hedged_use_leg()}

--- Tick Info ---

Digits: {m_symbol.digits()}
Point: {m_symbol.point()}
Tick Value: {m_symbol.tick_value()}
Tick Value Profit: {m_symbol.tick_value_profit()}
Tick Value Loss: {m_symbol.tick_value_loss()}
Tick Size: {m_symbol.tick_size()}

--- Contracts sizes---
Contract Size: {m_symbol.contract_size()}
Lots Min: {m_symbol.lots_min()}
Lots Max: {m_symbol.lots_max()}
Lots Step: {m_symbol.lots_step()}
Lots Limit: {m_symbol.lots_limit()}

--- Swap sizes 

Swap Long: {m_symbol.swap_long()}
Swap Short: {m_symbol.swap_short()}

--- Currency Info ---
Currency Base: {m_symbol.currency_base()}
Currency Profit: {m_symbol.currency_profit()}
Currency Margin: {m_symbol.currency_margin()}
Bank: {m_symbol.bank()}
Description: {m_symbol.description()}
Path: {m_symbol.path()}
Page: {m_symbol.page()}

--- Session Info ---
Session Deals: {m_symbol.session_deals()}
Session Buy Orders: {m_symbol.session_buy_orders()}
Session Sell Orders: {m_symbol.session_sell_orders()}
Session Turnover: {m_symbol.session_turnover()}
Session Interest: {m_symbol.session_interest()}
Session Buy Volume: {m_symbol.session_buy_orders_volume()}
Session Sell Volume: {m_symbol.session_sell_orders_volume()}
Session Open: {m_symbol.session_open()}
Session Close: {m_symbol.session_close()}
Session AW: {m_symbol.session_aw()}
Session Price Settlement: {m_symbol.session_price_settlement()}
Session Price Limit Min: {m_symbol.session_price_limit_min()}
Session Price Limit Max: {m_symbol.session_price_limit_max()}
---------------------
""")

mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Symbol Information       
---------------------    
Name: EURUSD
Selected: True
Synchronized: True       

--- Volumes ---
Volume: 0
Volume High: 0
Volume Low: 0

--- Time & Spread ---    
Time: 2025-05-21 20:30:36
Spread: 0
Spread Float: True       
Ticks Book Depth: 0      

--- Trade Levels ---     
Stops Level: 0
Freeze Level: 0

--- Bid Parameters ---
Bid: 1.1335600000000001
Bid High: 1.13623
Bid Low: 1.12784

--- Ask Parameters ---
Ask: 1.1335600000000001
Ask High: 1.13623
Ask Low: 1.12805

--- Last Parameters ---
Last: 0.0
Last High: 0.0
Last Low: 0.0

--- Order & Trade Modes ---
Trade Calc Mode: 0 (Calculation of profit and margin for Forex)
Trade Mode: 4 (No trade restrictions)
Trade Execution Mode: 2  (Market execution)

--- Swap Terms ---
Swap Mode: 1 (Swaps are calculated in points)
Swap Rollover 3 Days: 3 (Wednesday)

--- Futures Dates ---
Start Time: 0
Expiration Time: 0

--- Margin Parameters ---
Initial Margin: 100000.0
Maintenance Margin: 0.0
Hedged Margin: 0.0
Hedged Margin Use Leg: False

--- Tick Info ---

Digits: 5
Point: 1e-05
Tick Value: 1.0
Tick Value Profit: 1.0
Tick Value Loss: 1.0
Tick Size: 1e-05

--- Contracts sizes---
Contract Size: 100000.0
Lots Min: 0.01
Lots Max: 100.0
Lots Step: 0.01
Lots Limit: 0.0

--- Swap sizes

Swap Long: -8.99
Swap Short: 4.5

--- Currency Info ---
Currency Base: EUR
Currency Profit: USD
Currency Margin: EUR
Bank: Pepperstone
Description: Euro vs US Dollar
Path: Markets\Forex\Majors\EURUSD
Page:

--- Session Info ---
Session Deals: 1
Session Buy Orders: 647
Session Sell Orders: 2
Session Turnover: 10.0
Session Interest: 0.0
Session Buy Volume: 3.0
Session Sell Volume: 13.0
Session Open: 1.12817
Session Close: 1.12842
Session AW: 0.0
Session Price Settlement: 0.0
Session Price Limit Min: 0.0
Session Price Limit Max: 0.0
---------------------


The COrderInfo Class

This class provides access to the pending order properties.


Python custom COrderInfo class

 MQL5 built-in COrderInfo class  Description

Integer & datetime type properties
 		     
ticket()
  Ticket Gets the ticket of an order, previously selected for access. 
type_time()
  TypeTime Gets the type of order at the time of the expiration. 
type_time_description()
  TypeTimeDescription Gets the order type by expiration as a string  
time_setup()
  TimeSetup Gets the time of order placement. 
time_setup_msc()
  TimeSetupMsc Receives the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970. 
order_type()
  OrderType Gets the order type in integer format. 
order_type_description()
  OrderTypeDescription Gets the order type as a string  
state()
  State Gets the order state as an integer. 
state_description()
  StateDescription Gets the order state as a string. 
magic()
  Magic Gets the ID of the expert that placed the order. 
position_id()
  PositionId Gets the ID of position. 
type_filling()
  TypeFilling Gets the type of order execution by remainder as an integer.  
type_filling_description()
  TypeFillingDescription Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string. 
time_done() 
  TimeDone Gets the time of order execution or cancellation.  
time_done_msc()
  TimeDoneMsc Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since since 01.01.1970.  
time_expiration()
  TimeExpiration Gets the time of order expiration. 

   Double type properties 

     
volume_initial()
  VolumeInitial Gets the initial volume of order.  
volume_current()
  VolumeCurrent Gets the unfilled volume of order.  
price_open()
  PriceOpen Gets the order price.  
price_current()
  PriceCurrent Gets the current price by order symbol.  
stop_loss()
  StopLoss Gets the order's Stop loss.  
take_profit()
  TakeProfit Gets the order's Take profit.  
price_stop_limit()
  PriceStopLimit Gets the price of a limit order. 

   Access to text properties
 		     
comment()
  Symbol Gets the order comment.  
symbol()
  Comment Gets the name of the order symbol. 

  Selection 

     
select_order(self, order) -> bool
   Selects an order by its object (dictionary) from list of oders returned by the function MetaTrader5.orders_get()

Example Usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from Trade.OrderInfo import COrderInfo

if not mt5.initialize(r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe"):
    print("Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = ",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
      
# Get all orders from MT5
orders = mt5.orders_get()

# Loop and print info
m_order = COrderInfo()

for i, order in enumerate(orders):
    if m_order.select_order(order=order):
        print(f"""
Order #{i}

--- Integer & datetime type properties ---

Ticket: {m_order.ticket()}
Type Time: {m_order.type_time()} ({m_order.type_time_description()})
Time Setup: {m_order.time_setup()}
Time Setup (ms): {m_order.time_setup_msc()}
State: {m_order.state()} ({m_order.state_description()})
Order Type: {m_order.order_type()} ({m_order.order_type_description()})
Magic Number: {m_order.magic()}
Position ID: {m_order.position_id()}
Type Filling: {m_order.type_filling()} ({m_order.type_filling_description()})
Time Done: {m_order.time_done()}
Time Done (ms): {m_order.time_done_msc()}
Time Expiration: {m_order.time_expiration()}
External ID: {m_order.external_id()}

--- Double type properties ---

Volume Initial: {m_order.volume_initial()}
Volume Current: {m_order.volume_current()}
Price Open: {m_order.price_open()}
Price Current: {m_order.price_current()}
Stop Loss: {m_order.stop_loss()}
Take Profit: {m_order.take_profit()}
Price StopLimit: {m_order.price_stop_limit()}

--- Text type properties ---

Comment: {m_order.comment()}
Symbol: {m_order.symbol()}

""")

mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Order #0

--- Integer & datetime type properties --- 

Ticket: 153201235
Type Time: 2 (ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED)        
Time Setup: 2025-05-21 23:56:16
Time Setup (ms): 1747860976672
State: 1 (Order accepted)
Order Type: 3 (Sell Limit pending order)   
Magic Number: 1001
Position ID: 0
Type Filling: 2 (IOC (Immediate or Cancel))
Time Done: 1970-01-01 03:00:00
Time Done (ms): 0
Time Expiration: 2025-05-21 23:57:14.940000
External ID:

--- Double type properties ---

Volume Initial: 0.01
Volume Current: 0.01
Price Open: 1.13594
Price Current: 1.1324
Stop Loss: 0.0
Take Profit: 0.0
Price StopLimit: 0.0

--- Text type properties ---

Comment: Sell Limit Order
Symbol: EURUSD


The CHistoryOrderInfo Class

This class provides easy access to the history order properties.


Python custom CHistoryOrderInfo class

 MQL5 built-in CHistoryOrderInfo class  Description

Integer, Datetime, and String type properties
 		     
time_setup()
  TimeSetup Gets the time of order placement. 
time_setup_msc()
  TimeSetupMsc Returns the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 
time_done()
  TimeDone Gets the time of order execution or cancellation. 
time_done_msc()
  TimeDoneMsc Returns order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 
magic()
  Magic Gets the ID of an expert advisor that placed a selected order 
ticket()
   Returns the ticket of the selected order. 
order_type()
  OrderType Returns the type of the selected order. 
order_type_description()
  OrderTypeDescription Returns the type of the selected order as a string 
state()
  State Returns the order state as an integer. 
state_description()
  StateDescription Returns the order state as a string. 
time_expiration()
  TimeExpiration Gets the time of the selected order expiration. 
type_filling()
  TypeFilling Gets the type of order execution by remainder in integer format. 
type_filling_description()
  TypeFillingDescription Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string. 
type_time()
  TypeTime Gets the type of the selected order at the time of the expiration as an integer. 
type_time_description()
  TypeTimeDescription Gets the selected order type at the time of the expiration in string format. 
position_id()
  PositionId Gets the position ID 

Double type properties 

     
volume_initial()
  VolumeInitial Gets the initial volume of the selected order  
volume_current()
  VolumeCurrent Gets the unfufilled volume of the selected order.  
price_open()
  PriceOpen Gets the selected order price. 
price_current() 
  PriceCurrent Gets the current price by order symbol.  
stop_loss() 
  StopLoss Gets the selected order's stop loss.  
take_profit()
  TakeProfit Gets the selected order's take profit.  
price_stop_limit() 
  PriceStopLimit Gets the price of a selected limit order. 
 
Text properties

     
symbol() 
  Symbol Returns the symbol of a selected order.  
comment()
  Comment Returns the comment of a selected order. 

Selection

     
select_order(self, order) -> bool
   Selects an order by it's object from a list of objects (dictionaries) returned from the function MetaTrader5.history_orders_get.

Example usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from Trade.HistoryOrderInfo import CHistoryOrderInfo
from datetime import datetime, timedelta

if not mt5.initialize(r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe"):
    print("Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = ",mt5.last_error())
    quit()

# The date range

from_date = datetime.now() - timedelta(hours=5)
to_date = datetime.now()

# Get history orders

history_orders = mt5.history_orders_get(from_date, to_date)

if history_orders == None:
    print(f"No deals, error code={mt5.last_error()}")
    exit()
    
# m_order instance
m_order = CHistoryOrderInfo()

# Loop and print each order
for i, order in enumerate(history_orders):
    if m_order.select_order(order):
        print(f"""
History Order #{i}

--- Integer, Datetime & String type properties ---

Time Setup: {m_order.time_setup()}
Time Setup (ms): {m_order.time_setup_msc()}
Time Done: {m_order.time_done()}
Time Done (ms): {m_order.time_done_msc()}
Magic Number: {m_order.magic()}
Ticket: {m_order.ticket()}
Order Type: {m_order.order_type()} ({m_order.type_description()})
Order State: {m_order.state()} ({m_order.state_description()})
Expiration Time: {m_order.time_expiration()}
Filling Type: {m_order.type_filling()} ({m_order.type_filling_description()})
Time Type: {m_order.type_time()} ({m_order.type_time_description()})
Position ID: {m_order.position_id()}
Position By ID: {m_order.position_by_id()}

--- Double type properties ---

Volume Initial: {m_order.volume_initial()}
Volume Current: {m_order.volume_current()}
Price Open: {m_order.price_open()}
Price Current: {m_order.price_current()}
Stop Loss: {m_order.stop_loss()}
Take Profit: {m_order.take_profit()}
Price Stop Limit: {m_order.price_stop_limit()}

--- Access to text properties ---

Symbol: {m_order.symbol()}
Comment: {m_order.comment()}
""")

mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

History Order #79

--- Integer, Datetime & String type properties ---

Time Setup: 2025-05-21 23:56:17
Time Setup (ms): 1747860977335
Time Done: 2025-05-22 01:57:47
Time Done (ms): 1747868267618
Magic Number: 1001
Ticket: 153201241
Order Type: 5 (Sell Stop pending order)
Order State: 4 (Order fully executed)
Expiration Time: 2025-05-21 23:57:14.940000
Filling Type: 1 (FOK (Fill or Kill))
Time Type: 2 (ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED)
Position ID: 153201241
Position By ID: 0

--- Double type properties ---

Volume Initial: 0.01
Volume Current: 0.0
Price Open: 1.13194
Price Current: 1.13194
Stop Loss: 0.0
Take Profit: 0.0
Price Stop Limit: 0.0

--- Access to text properties ---

Symbol: EURUSD
Comment: Sell Stop Order


The CPositionInfo Class

This class provides easy access to the open position properties.


Python custom CPositionInfo class

 MQL5 built-in CPositionInfo class  Description

   Integer & datetime type properties
 		     
ticket()
   Gets the ticket of a position, previously selected for access. 
time()
  Time  Gets the time of position opening. 
time_msc()
  TimeMsc Receives the time of placing a position in milliseconds since 01.01.1970. 
time_update()
  TimeUpdate Receives the time of position changing in seconds since 01.01.1970. 
time_update_msc()
  TimeUpdateMsc Receives the time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970. 
position_type()
  PositionType Gets the position type as an integer. 
position_type_description()
  TypeDescription Gets the position type as a string 
magic()
  Magic Gets the ID of the expert that opened the position. 
position_id()
  Identifier Gets the ID of position.

   Double type properties 

     
volume()
  Volume Gets the volume of position.  
price_open()
  PriceOpen Gets the price of position opening.  
stop_loss()
  StopLoss Gets the price of position's Stop loss.  
take_profit()
  TakeProfit Gets the price of position's Take profit.  
price_current()
  PriceCurrent Gets the current price by position symbol.  
profit()
  Profit Gets the amount of current profit by position.  
swap() 
  Swap Gets the amount of swap by position. 

   Access to text properties
 		     
comment()
  Comment Gets the comment of the position.  
symbol()
  Symbol Gets the name of position symbol. 

  Selection 

     
select_position(self, position) -> bool
   Selects the position object (dictionary) from a list of positions returned by the function MetaTrader5.positions_get()

Example Usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from Trade.PositionInfo import CPositionInfo

if not mt5.initialize(r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe"):
    print("Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = ",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
      
positions = mt5.positions_get()
m_position = CPositionInfo()

# Loop and print each position
for i, position in enumerate(positions):
    if m_position.select_position(position):
        print(f"""
Position #{i}

--- Integer type properties ---

Time Open: {m_position.time()}
Time Open (ms): {m_position.time_msc()}
Time Update: {m_position.time_update()}
Time Update (ms): {m_position.time_update_msc()}
Magic Number: {m_position.magic()}
Ticket: {m_position.ticket()}
Position Type: {m_position.position_type()} ({m_position.position_type_description()})

--- Double type properties ---

Volume: {m_position.volume()}
Price Open: {m_position.price_open()}
Price Current: {m_position.price_current()}
Stop Loss: {m_position.stop_loss()}
Take Profit: {m_position.take_profit()}
Profit: {m_position.profit()}
Swap: {m_position.swap()}

--- Access to text properties ---

Symbol: {m_position.symbol()}
Comment: {m_position.comment()}

""")

mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Position #1

--- Integer type properties ---

Time Open: 2025-05-22 15:02:06
Time Open (ms): 1747915326225
Time Update: 2025-05-22 15:02:06
Time Update (ms): 1747915326225
Magic Number: 0
Ticket: 153362497
Position Type: 1 (Sell)

--- Double type properties ---

Volume: 0.1
Price Open: 1.12961
Price Current: 1.1296
Stop Loss: 0.0
Take Profit: 0.0
Profit: 0.1
Swap: 0.0

--- Access to text properties ---

Symbol: EURUSD
Comment:


The CDealInfo Class

This class provides access to the deal properties from the MetaTrader 5 program.


Python custom CDealInfo class

 MQL5 built-in CDealInfo class  Description

Interger and datetime type properties 

     
ticket()
   Gives the ticket of a selected deal 
time()
  Time Gets the time of deal execution. 
time_msc()
  TimeMsc Receives the time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 
deal_type()
  DealType Gets the deal type 
type_description()
  TypeDescription Gets the deal type as a string. 
entry()
  Entry Gets the deal direction 
entry_description()
  EntryDescription Gets the deal direction as a string. 
magic()
  Magic Gets the ID of the expert, that executed the deal. 
position_id()
  PositionId Gets the ID of the position, in which the deal was involved.

Double type properties

   
volume()
  Volume Gets the volume (lot size) of the deal. 
price()
  Price Gets the deal price. 
commission()
  Commision Gets the commission of the deal. 
swap()
  Swap Gets the amount of swap when the position is closed 
profit() 
  Profit Gets the financial result (profit) of the deal 

String type properties 

     
symbol() 
  Symbol Gets the name of the selected deal symbol.  
comment()
  Comment Gets the comment of the selected deal.

Selection 

     
select_by_index(self, index)
   Selects the deal by index. 
select_deal(self, deal) -> bool
   Selects a deal by its object (dictionary) from list of deals returned by the function MetaTrader5.history_deals_get

Example usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from datetime import datetime, timedelta
from Trade.DealInfo import CDealInfo

# The date range
from_date = datetime.now() - timedelta(hours=24)
to_date = datetime.now()

if not mt5.initialize(r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe"):
    print("Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = ",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
      
m_deal = CDealInfo()

# Get all deals from MT5 history
deals = mt5.history_deals_get(from_date, to_date)
    
for i, deal in enumerate(deals):
    
    if (m_deal.select_deal(deal=deal)):
        print(f"""
Deal #{i}

--- integer and dateteime properties ---

Ticket: {m_deal.ticket()}
Time: {m_deal.time()}
Time (ms): {m_deal.time_msc()}
Deal Type: {m_deal.deal_type()} ({m_deal.type_description()})
Entry Type: {m_deal.entry()} ({m_deal.entry_description()})
Order: {m_deal.order()}
Magic Number: {m_deal.magic()}
Position ID: {m_deal.position_id()}

--- double type properties ---

Volume: {m_deal.volume()}
Price: {m_deal.price()}
Commission: {m_deal.commission()}
Swap: {m_deal.swap()}
Profit: {m_deal.profit()}

--- string type properties --- 

Comment: {m_deal.comment()}
Symbol: {m_deal.symbol()}

External ID: {m_deal.external_id()}
""")

mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Deal #53

--- integer and dateteime properties ---

Ticket: 0
Time: 2025-05-22 01:57:47
Time (ms): 1747868267618
Deal Type: 1 (SELL)
Entry Type: 0 (IN)
Order: 153201241
Magic Number: 1001
Position ID: 153201241

--- double type properties ---

Volume: 0.01
Price: 1.13194
Commission: -0.04
Swap: 0.0
Profit: 0.0

--- string type properties ---

Comment: Sell Stop Order
Symbol: EURUSD

External ID:


The CTerminalInfo Class

This class provides access to the properties of the MetaTrader 5 program environment.


Python custom CTerminalInfo class

 MQL5 built-in CTerminalInfo class  Description

String type properties 

     
name()
  Name Gets the name of the client terminal. 
company()
  Company Gets the company name of the client terminal. 
language()
  Language Gets the language of the client terminal. 
path()
  Path Gets the folder of the client terminal. 
data_path()
  DataPath Gets the data folder for the client terminal. 
common_data_path()
  CommonDataPath Gets the common data folder of all client terminals (All MetaTrade5 apps installed on the computer.

Integer type properties

   
build()
  Build Gets the build number of the client terminal. 
is_connected()
  IsConnected Gets the information about connection to trade server. 
is_dlls_allowed()
  IsDLLsAllowed Gets the information about permission of DLL usage. 
is_trade_allowed()
  IsTradeAllowed Gets the information about permission to trade. 
is_email_enabled()
  IsEmailEnabled Gets the information about permission to send e-mails to SMTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings. 
is_ftp_enabled()
  IsFtpEnabled Gets the information about permission to send trade reports to FTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings. 
are_notifications_enabled()
   Checks whether push notifications are enabled in MetaTrader 5 terminal settings. 
is_community_account()
   Checks if the current terminal is logged into a MetaTrader community in mql5.com (this website) 
is_community_connection()
   Checks if the terminal has an active connection to the MQL5 community services. 
is_mqid()
   Checks if the user is signed in using their MQID (MetaQuotes ID). 
is_tradeapi_disabled()
   Checks if the Trade API is disabled in MetaTrader 5 settings. 
max_bars()
  MaxBars Gets the information about the maximum number of bars on chart.  
code_page()
   Returns the integer value representing the current code page (character encoding) used by the MetaTrader 5 terminal.  
ping_last()
   Returns the last recorded ping time (in microseconds) between the MetaTrader terminal and the broker's server.  
community_balance()
   Returns the current balance of the user's MQL5 community account.  
retransmission()
   Returns the rate of data retransmission from the server to the terminal. 

Example usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from Trade.TerminalInfo import CTerminalInfo


if not mt5.initialize(r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe"):
    print("Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = ",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
      
terminal = CTerminalInfo()

print(f"""
Terminal Information

--- String type ---

Name: {terminal.name()}
Company: {terminal.company()}
Language: {terminal.language()}
Terminal Path: {terminal.path()}
Data Path: {terminal.data_path()}
Common Data Path: {terminal.common_data_path()}

--- Integers type ---

Build: {terminal.build()}
Connected: {terminal.is_connected()}
DLLs Allowed: {terminal.is_dlls_allowed()}
Trade Allowed: {terminal.is_trade_allowed()}
Email Enabled: {terminal.is_email_enabled()}
FTP Enabled: {terminal.is_ftp_enabled()}
Notifications Enabled: {terminal.are_notifications_enabled()}
Community Account: {terminal.is_community_account()}
Community Connected: {terminal.is_community_connection()}
MQID: {terminal.is_mqid()}
Trade API Disabled: {terminal.is_tradeapi_disabled()}
Max Bars: {terminal.max_bars()}
Code Page: {terminal.code_page()}
Ping Last (μs): {terminal.ping_last()}
Community Balance: {terminal.community_balance()}
Retransmission Rate: {terminal.retransmission()}
""")
    
mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Terminal Information

--- String type ---

Name: Pepperstone MetaTrader 5
Company: Pepperstone Group Limited
Language: English
Terminal Path: c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5
Data Path: C:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F4F6C6D7A7155578A6DEA66D12B1D40D
Common Data Path: C:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common

--- Integers type ---

Build: 4755
Connected: True
DLLs Allowed: True
Trade Allowed: True
Email Enabled: True
FTP Enabled: False
Notifications Enabled: False
Community Account: True
Community Connected: True
MQID: False
Trade API Disabled: False
Max Bars: 100000000
Code Page: 0
Ping Last (μs): 251410
Community Balance: 900.026643
Retransmission Rate: 0.535847326494355


The CTrade Class

This class provides easy access to the trade functions. Unlike the previous classes which return the information about symbols, MetaTrader 5 terminal, historical deals, and the account, this function is what we need for opening trades.

Setting parameters

Instead of setting parameters such as Magic Number, filling type, and deviation value in points using seprate functions like in CTrade MQL5 class, in our Python class let's configure all of those in a class constructor.

class CTrade:
    
    def __init__(self, magic_number: int, filling_type_symbol: str, deviation_points: int):

This reduces the room for errors as calling seprate functions could be forgotten, hence leading to runtime errors which could occur due to empty and none values.


Python custom CTrade class

 MQL5 built-in CTrade class 

Operation with orders
 		     
order_open(self, symbol: str, volume: float, order_type: int, price: float,
	   sl: float = 0.0, tp: float = 0.0, type_time: int = mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, 
	   expiration: datetime = None, comment: str = "") -> bool
  OrderOpen Places a pending order with specified parameters. 
order_modify(self, ticket: int, price: float, sl: float, tp: float,
	     type_time: int = mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, 
             expiration: datetime = None, stoplimit: float = 0.0) -> bool:
  OrderModify modifies the pending order with specified parameters. 
order_delete(self, ticket: int) -> bool
  OrderDelete Deletes a pending order.

Operations with positions

   
position_open(self, symbol: str, volume: float, order_type: int, 
	      price: float, sl: float, tp: float, comment: str="") -> bool
  PositionOpen Opens a position with specified parameters. 
position_modify(self, ticket: int, sl: float, tp: float) -> bool
  PositionModify Modifies position parameters by the specified ticket. 
position_close(self, ticket: int, deviation: float=float("nan")) -> bool
  PositionClose Closes a position for the specified symbol.

Additional methods

   
buy(self, volume: float, symbol: str, price: float, 
    sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, comment: str="") -> bool
  Buy Opens a long position with the specified parameters 
sell(self, volume: float, symbol: str, price: float, 
     sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, comment: str="") -> bool
  Sell Opens a short position with the specified parameters 
buy_limit(self, volume: float, price: float, symbol: str, 
	  sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, type_time: float=mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, 
	  expiration: datetime=None, comment: str="") -> bool
  BuyLimit Opens a pending order of the Buy Limit type with specified parameters. 
sell_limit(self, volume: float, price: float, symbol: str, 
	   sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, type_time: float=mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, 
	   expiration: datetime=None, comment: str="") -> bool
  SellLimit Opens a pending order of the Sell Limit type with specified parameters. 
buy_stop(self, volume: float, price: float, symbol: str, 
	 sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, type_time: float=mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, 
	 expiration: datetime=None, comment: str="") -> bool
  BuyStop Places a pending order of the Buy Stop type with specified parameters. 
sell_stop(self, volume: float, price: float, symbol: str, 
	  sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, type_time: float=mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, 
	  expiration: datetime=None, comment: str="") -> bool
  SellStop Places a pending order of the Sell Stop type with specified parameters 
buy_stop_limit(self, volume: float, price: float, symbol: str, 
		sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, type_time: float=mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, 
		expiration: datetime=None, comment: str="") -> bool
 BuyStopLimi Places a pending order of the Buy Stop limit type with specified parameters 
sell_stop_limit(self, volume: float, price: float, symbol: str, 
		sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, type_time: float=mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, 
		expiration: datetime=None, comment: str="") -> bool
  SellStopLimit Places a pending order of the Sell Stop limit with specified parameters.

Now, let's use the CTrade class in Python to open a couple of positions and pending orders.

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from Trade.Trade import CTrade
from Trade.SymbolInfo import CSymbolInfo
from datetime import datetime, timedelta

if not mt5.initialize(r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe"):
    print("Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = ",mt5.last_error())
    quit()      
    
symbol = "EURUSD"

m_symbol = CSymbolInfo(symbol=symbol)
m_trade = CTrade(magic_number=1001,
                 deviation_points=100,
                 filling_type_symbol=symbol)

m_symbol.refresh_rates()

ask = m_symbol.ask()
bid = m_symbol.bid()

lotsize = m_symbol.lots_min()

# === Market Orders ===

m_trade.buy(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=ask, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, comment="Market Buy Pos")
m_trade.sell(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=bid, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, comment="Market Sell Pos")

# expiration time for pending orders
expiration_time = datetime.now() + timedelta(minutes=1)

# === Pending Orders ===

# Buy Limit - price below current ask
m_trade.buy_limit(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=ask - 0.0020, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time,
                comment="Buy Limit Order")

# Sell Limit - price above current bid
m_trade.sell_limit(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=bid + 0.0020, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time,
                   comment="Sell Limit Order")

# Buy Stop - price above current ask
m_trade.buy_stop(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=ask + 0.0020, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time,
                 comment="Buy Stop Order")

# Sell Stop - price below current bid
m_trade.sell_stop(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=bid - 0.0020, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time,
                  comment="Sell Stop Order")

# Buy Stop Limit - stop price above ask, limit price slightly lower (near it)
m_trade.buy_stop_limit(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=ask + 0.0020, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time,
                       comment="Buy Stop Limit Order")

# Sell Stop Limit - stop price below bid, limit price slightly higher (near it)
m_trade.sell_stop_limit(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=bid - 0.0020, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time,
                        comment="Sell Stop Limit Order")

mt5.shutdown()

Outcomes


Conclusion

The trade classes are one of the good things to happen in MQL5, back in a day we used to write everything from scratch, something which is extremely tiresome and leads to a plenty of bugs as I explained earlier. By extending the MetaTrader 5 python package to libraries (modules) in Python which are very similar in syntax to those in MQL5 it helps developers leverage the knowledge they already have working with MQL5 to Python applications.

These custom Python libraries can help mitigate the Intellisense support issue, by adding the "Docstrings" in your Python functions and classes, text editors such as Visual Studio Code can help document your code and highlight the parameters making the coding process fun and much easier. For example, inside the buy method in the CTrade class there is a short description of the function.

class CTrade:
# ....

    def buy(self, volume: float, symbol: str, price: float, sl: float=0.0, tp: float=0.0, comment: str="") -> bool:
        
        """
        Opens a buy (market) position.
        
        Args:
            volume: Trade volume (lot size)
            symbol: Trading symbol (e.g., "EURUSD")
            price: Execution price
            sl: Stop loss price (optional, default=0.0)
            tp: Take profit price (optional, default=0.0)
            comment: Position comment (optional, default="")
        
        Returns:
            bool: True if order was sent successfully, False otherwise
        """

This function will now get described in VS Code.


Simply put, this article serves as the documentation of the trade classes for MetaTrader5 I made in the Python programming language, please let me know your thoughts in the discussion section.

Best regards.


Attachments Table


Filename & Path

 Description & Usage

Modules (libraries)
 		  
Trade\AccountInfo.py Contains the CAccountInfo class
Trade\DealInfo.py Contains the CDealInfo class
Trade\HistoryOrderInfo.py Contains the CHistoryOrderInfo class
Trade\OrderInfo.py Contains the COrderInfo class
Trade\PositionInfo.py Contains the CPositionInfo class
Trade\SymbolInfo.py Contains the CSymbolInfo class
Trade\TerminalInfo.py  Contains the CTerminalInfo class
Trade\Trade.py Contains the CTrade class

Test files
 accountinfo_test.py A script for testing methods offered by the CAccountInfo class 
 dealinfo_test.py A script for testing methods offered by the CDealInfo class 
 error_description.py Contains function to describe error and return codes to human-readable strings 
 historyorderinfo_test.py A script for testing methods offfered by the CHistoryOrderInfo class 
 orderinfo_test.py A script for testing methods offered by the COrderInfo class 
 positioninfo_test.py A script for testing methods offered by the CPositionInfo class 
 symbolinfo_test.py A script for testing methods offered by the CSymbolInfo class 
 terminalinfo_test.py A script for testing methods offered by the CTerminal class  
 main.py A script for testing the CTrade class, think of it as a final trading robot in Python 

Attached files |
Download ZIP
Trade_classes_Python.zip (43.78 KB)

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

Omega J Msigwa
Omega J Msigwa
  • https://omegafx.co
    • Backend web apps developer, ML enthusiast, Algo trader.
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    Last comments | Go to discussion (2)
    Yevgeniy Koshtenko
    Yevgeniy Koshtenko | 12 Jun 2025 at 14:30
    MetaQuotes:

    Published article Creating Python classes for trading in MetaTrader 5, similar to those presented in MQL5:

    Author: Omega J Msigwa

    Thank you very much. You have a great article
    Roman Shiredchenko
    Roman Shiredchenko | 12 Jun 2025 at 18:21

    thank you very much! you have a very useful article for future projects.....

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