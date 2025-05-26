Building MQL5-Like Trade Classes in Python for MetaTrader 5

Contents





Introduction

Building algorithmic trading systems in the MQL5 programming language has been made easier with Standard Libraries that come preloaded in MetaEditor. These modules (libraries) come with functions and variables that simplify the process of opening, validating, closing the trades, etc.



Without these dependencies, it becomes harder to write even a simple program, such as making a simple script for opening a buy position (trade).

Without the CTrade class

void OnStart () { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; MqlTick ticks; SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (), ticks); ZeroMemory (request); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.symbol = Symbol (); request.magic = 2025 ; request.volume = 0.01 ; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; request.price =ticks.ask; request.sl = 0 ; request.tp = 0 ; request.deviation = 10 ; request.magic = 2025 ; request.comment = "Buy Order" ; request.type_filling= ORDER_FILLING_IOC ; request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC ; if (! OrderSend (request, result)) { Print ( "OrderSend failed retcode: " , result.retcode); } }

With the CTrade class

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade m_trade; void OnStart () { MqlTick ticks; SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (), ticks); m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 2025 ); m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 10 ); m_trade.Buy( 0.01 , Symbol (), ticks.ask, 0 , 0 , "Buy Order" ); }

Both these functions open a buy position in MetaTrader 5 but, the first approach is very crude, time-consuming, and it increases the odds of producing bugs due to the large number of lines of code you are supposed to write to get a simple functionality.

Not to mention that it requires you to be more technical (to understand everything that goes into the process of sending a buy position in MetaTrader 5).

There is a Python package known as MetaTrader 5 which gives Python developers access to the platform, an ability to get almost all the information from the platform (symbols, positions opened, etc) and the ability to send some commands for opening, modifying, deleting trades, etc. Similarly to what we can do with the MQL5 programming language.

As useful as this package is, it doesn't come with built-in modules like those present in the MQL5 language to aid us in the development process. Similarly to the first coding example, writing a simple program in Python, requires you to write more lines of code and what's even worse is that, this MetaTrade5 Python package doesn't cooperate well with most Integrated Development Environments IDE(s) such as Visual Studio Code, this means that you won't get the Intellisense coding support which is very useful. Due to the lack of Intellisense in IDE(s) support for this package, you'll often find yourself referring to the documentation for simple concepts you forget instead of figuring them out in the IDE. This leads to a terrible experience working with this package.

In this article, we are going to implement the Trade Classes in Python on top of the MetaTrader 5 package to help us write programs effectively in Python as in MQL5.





The CAccountInfo Class



In MQL5 this class is for working with trade account properties. All the information about the trading account on a broker can be accessed using this class, let's make its equivalent in Python.



Python Custom CAccountInfo trade class



MQL5 Built-in CAccountInfo trade class Description

Integer & String type properties

login() Login Gets the account number. trade_mode() TradeMode Gets the trade mode. trade_mode_description() TradeModeDescription Gets the trade mode as a string. leverage() Leverage Gets the amount of given leverage. stopout_mode() StopoutMode Gets the mode of stop out setting. stopout_mode_description() StopoutModeDescription Gets the mode of stop out settting as a string. margin_mode() MarginMode Gets the margin calculation mode. margin_mode_description() MarginModeDescription Gets the margin calculation mode as a string. trade_allowed() TradeAllowed Gets the flag of trade allowance. trade_expert() TradeExpert Gets the flag of automated trade allowance. limit_orders() LimitOrders Gets the maximal number of allowed pending orders.

Double type properties



balance() Balance Gets the balance of MetaTrader 5 account. credit() Credit Gets the amount of given credit. profit() Profit Gets the amount of current profit on an account equity() Equity Gets the amount of current equity on account. margin() Margin Gets the amount of reserved margin. free_margin() FreeMargin Gets the amount of free margin. margin_level() MarginLevel Gets the level of margin. margin_call() MarginCall Gets the level of margin for deposit. margin_stopout() MarginStopOut Gets the level of margin for stop out.

Text type properties



name() Name Gets the account name server() Server Gets the trade server name company() Company Gets the company name that serves the account currency() Currency Gets the deposit currency name.

Additional methods



margin_check(self, symbol, order_type, volume, price) MarginCheck Gets the amount of margin required to execute trade operation. free_margin_check(self, symbol, order_type, volume, price) FreeMarginCheck Gets the amount of free margin left after execution of trade operation. order_profit_check(self, symbol, order_type, volume, price_open, price_close) OrderProfitCheck Gets the avaluated profit based on the parameters passed. max_lot_check(self, symbol, order_type, price, percent= 100 ) MaxLotCheck Gets the maximal possible volume of trade operation.

Example usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from Trade.AccountInfo import CAccountInfo if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) quit() acc = CAccountInfo() print ( f""" Account Information ------------------- Login: {acc.login()} Name: {acc.name()} Server: {acc.server()} Company: {acc.company()} Currency: {acc.currency()} Trade Mode: {acc.trade_mode()} ( {acc.trade_mode_description()} ) Leverage: {acc.leverage()} Stopout Mode: {acc.stopout_mode()} ( {acc.stopout_mode_description()} ) Margin Mode: {acc.margin_mode()} ( {acc.margin_mode_description()} ) Trade Allowed: {acc.trade_allowed()} Trade Expert: {acc.trade_expert()} Limit Orders: {acc.limit_orders()} ------------------- Balance: {acc.balance()} Credit: {acc.credit()} Profit: {acc.profit()} Equity: {acc.equity()} Margin: {acc.margin()} Free Margin: {acc.free_margin()} Margin Level: {acc.margin_level()} Margin Call: {acc.margin_call()} Margin StopOut: {acc.margin_stopout()} ------------------- """ ) mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Account Information ------------------- Login: 61346344 Name: John Doe Server: MetaQuotes-Demo Company: MetaQuotes Software Corp Currency: USD Trade Mode: 0 (Demo) Leverage: 400 Stopout Mode: 0 (Percent) Margin Mode: 2 (Retail Hedging) Trade Allowed: True Trade Expert: True Limit Orders: 500 ------------------- Balance: 928.42 Credit: 0.0 Profit: - 2.21 Equity: 926.21 Margin: 2.81 Free Margin: 923.4 Margin Level: 32961.20996441281 Margin Call: 90.0 Margin StopOut: 20.0 -------------------





The CSymbolInfo Class



This class provides access to the symbol properties.



Python custom CSymbolInfo class



MQL5 built-in CSymbolInfo class Description

Controlling

refresh() Refresh Refreshes the symbol data. refresh_rates() RefreshRates Refreshes the symbol quotes

Properties

name() Name Gets the symbol name. select(self, select= True ) Select Adds or removes the symbol to and from the "Market Watch" is_synchronized() IsSynchronized Checks the symbol synchronization with the server.

Volumes



volume() Volume Gets the volumne of the last deal. volume_high() VolumeHigh Gets the maximal volume for a day volume_low() VolumeLow Gets the minimal volume for a day.

Miscellaneous



time() Time Gets the time of last quote. spread() Spread Gets the amount of spread (in points). spread_float() SpreadFloat Gets the flag of floating spread. ticks_book_depth() TicksBookDepth Gets the depth of ticks saving.

Levels



stops_level() StopsLevel Gets the minimal indent for orders (in points). freeze_level() FreezeLevel Gets the distance of freezing trade operations (in points).

Bid prices



bid() Bid Gets the current bid price. bid_high() BidHigh Gets the maximal bid price for a day. bid_low() BidLow Gets the minimal bid price for a day.

Ask prices



ask() Ask Gets the current Ask price ask_high() AskHigh Gets the maximal Ask price for a day ask_low() AskLow Gets the minimal Ask price for a day

Prices



last() Last Returns the current last price last_high() LastHigh Returns the maximal last price for a day last_low() LastLow Returns the minimal last price for a day

Trade modes



trade_calc_mode() TradeCalcMode Gets the mode of contract cost calculation in integer format. trade_calc_mode_description() TradeCalcModeDescription Gets the mode of contract cost calculation in string format. trade_mode() TradeMode Gets the type of order execution in integer format. trade_mode_description() TradeModeDescription Gets the type of order execution in string format. trade_execution() TradeExecution Gets the trade execution mode in integer format. trade_execution_description() TradeExecutionDescription Gets the trade execution mode in string format

Swaps



swap_mode() SwapMode Gets the swap calculation mode in integer format swap_mode_description() SwapModeDescription Gets the swap calculation mode in string format swap_rollover_3days() SwapRollover3days Gets the day of triple swap charge as an integer swap_rollover_3days_description() SwapRollover3daysDescription Gets the day of triple swap charge as a string.

Margin



margin_initial() MarginInitial Gets the value of initial margin margin_maintenance() MarginMaintenance Gets the value of maintenance margin margin_hedged() Returns the hedged margin value for the given symbol. margin_hedged_use_leg() Returns a boolean that tells whether the hedged margin applies to each leg (position side) individually.

Tick information



digits() Digits Gets the number of digits after period point() Point Gets the value of one point tick_value() TickValue Gets the tick value (minimal change of price) tick_value_profit() TickValueProfit Gets the calculated tick price of a profitable position tick_value_loss() TickValueLoss Gets the calculated tick price for a losing position tick_size() TickSize Gets the minimal change of price

Contracts sizes



contract_size() ContractSize Gets the amount of trade contract lots_min() LotsMin Gets the minimal volume to close a deal lots_max() LotsMax Gets the maximal volume to close a deal lots_step() LotsStep Gets the minimal step of volume change to close a deal lots_limit() LotsLimit Gets the maximal allowed volume of opened position and pending orders in either direction for one symbol

Swap sizes



swap_long() SwapLong Gets the value of long position swap swap_short() SwapShort Gets the value of short position swap

Symbol/Currency Information



currency_base() CurrencyBase Gets the name of symbol base currency currency_profit() CurrencyProfit Gets the profit currency name currency_margin() CurrencyMargin Gets the margin currency name bank() Bank Gets the name of the current quote source description () Description Gets the string description of a symbol path() Path Gets the path in symbols tree page() The address of a webpage containing symbol's information

Session Information



session_deals() SessionDeals Gets the number of deals in the current session session_buy_orders() SessionBuyOrders Gets the number of buy orders presently session_sell_orders() SessionSellOrders Gets the number of sell orders presently session_turnover() SessionTurnover Gets the summary of turnover of the current session session_interest() SessionInterest Gets the summary of open interest of the current session session_buy_orders_volume() SessionBuyOrdersVolume Gets the volume of buy orders session_sell_orders_volume() SessionSellOrdersVolume Gets the volume of sell orders session_open() SessionOpen Gets the open price of the current session session_close() SessionClose Gets the close price of the current session session_aw() SessionAW Gets the average weighted price of the current session session_price_settlement() SessionPriceSettlement Gets the settlement price of the current session

session_price_limit_min() SessionPriceLimitMin Gets the minimal price of the current session session_price_limit_max() SessionPriceLimitMax Gets the maximal price of the current session

These are some of the methods in the Python class, a full list can be seen inside the file SymbolInfo.py.

Example Usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from Trade.SymbolInfo import CSymbolInfo if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) quit() m_symbol = CSymbolInfo( "EURUSD" ) print ( f""" Symbol Information --------------------- Name: {m_symbol.name()} Selected: {m_symbol.select()} Synchronized: {m_symbol.is_synchronized()} --- Volumes --- Volume: {m_symbol.volume()} Volume High: {m_symbol.volume_high()} Volume Low: {m_symbol.volume_low()} --- Time & Spread --- Time: {m_symbol.time()} Spread: {m_symbol.spread()} Spread Float: {m_symbol.spread_float()} Ticks Book Depth: {m_symbol.ticks_book_depth()} --- Trade Levels --- Stops Level: {m_symbol.stops_level()} Freeze Level: {m_symbol.freeze_level()} --- Bid Parameters --- Bid: {m_symbol.bid()} Bid High: {m_symbol.bid_high()} Bid Low: {m_symbol.bid_low()} --- Ask Parameters --- Ask: {m_symbol.ask()} Ask High: {m_symbol.ask_high()} Ask Low: {m_symbol.ask_low()} --- Last Parameters --- Last: {m_symbol.last()} Last High: {m_symbol.last_high()} Last Low: {m_symbol.last_low()} --- Order & Trade Modes --- Trade Calc Mode: {m_symbol.trade_calc_mode()} ( {m_symbol.trade_calc_mode_description()} ) Trade Mode: {m_symbol.trade_mode()} ( {m_symbol.trade_mode_description()} ) Trade Execution Mode: {m_symbol.trade_execution()} ( {m_symbol.trade_execution_description()} ) --- Swap Terms --- Swap Mode: {m_symbol.swap_mode()} ( {m_symbol.swap_mode_description()} ) Swap Rollover 3 Days: {m_symbol.swap_rollover_3days()} ( {m_symbol.swap_rollover_3days_description()} ) --- Futures Dates --- Start Time: {m_symbol.start_time()} Expiration Time: {m_symbol.expiration_time()} --- Margin Parameters --- Initial Margin: {m_symbol.margin_initial()} Maintenance Margin: {m_symbol.margin_maintenance()} Hedged Margin: {m_symbol.margin_hedged()} Hedged Margin Use Leg: {m_symbol.margin_hedged_use_leg()} --- Tick Info --- Digits: {m_symbol.digits()} Point: {m_symbol.point()} Tick Value: {m_symbol.tick_value()} Tick Value Profit: {m_symbol.tick_value_profit()} Tick Value Loss: {m_symbol.tick_value_loss()} Tick Size: {m_symbol.tick_size()} --- Contracts sizes--- Contract Size: {m_symbol.contract_size()} Lots Min: {m_symbol.lots_min()} Lots Max: {m_symbol.lots_max()} Lots Step: {m_symbol.lots_step()} Lots Limit: {m_symbol.lots_limit()} --- Swap sizes Swap Long: {m_symbol.swap_long()} Swap Short: {m_symbol.swap_short()} --- Currency Info --- Currency Base: {m_symbol.currency_base()} Currency Profit: {m_symbol.currency_profit()} Currency Margin: {m_symbol.currency_margin()} Bank: {m_symbol.bank()} Description: {m_symbol.description()} Path: {m_symbol.path()} Page: {m_symbol.page()} --- Session Info --- Session Deals: {m_symbol.session_deals()} Session Buy Orders: {m_symbol.session_buy_orders()} Session Sell Orders: {m_symbol.session_sell_orders()} Session Turnover: {m_symbol.session_turnover()} Session Interest: {m_symbol.session_interest()} Session Buy Volume: {m_symbol.session_buy_orders_volume()} Session Sell Volume: {m_symbol.session_sell_orders_volume()} Session Open: {m_symbol.session_open()} Session Close: {m_symbol.session_close()} Session AW: {m_symbol.session_aw()} Session Price Settlement: {m_symbol.session_price_settlement()} Session Price Limit Min: {m_symbol.session_price_limit_min()} Session Price Limit Max: {m_symbol.session_price_limit_max()} --------------------- """ ) mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Symbol Information --------------------- Name: EURUSD Selected: True Synchronized: True --- Volumes --- Volume: 0 Volume High: 0 Volume Low: 0 --- Time & Spread --- Time: 2025 - 05 - 21 20 : 30 : 36 Spread: 0 Spread Float: True Ticks Book Depth: 0 --- Trade Levels --- Stops Level: 0 Freeze Level: 0 --- Bid Parameters --- Bid: 1.1335600000000001 Bid High: 1.13623 Bid Low: 1.12784 --- Ask Parameters --- Ask: 1.1335600000000001 Ask High: 1.13623 Ask Low: 1.12805 --- Last Parameters --- Last: 0.0 Last High: 0.0 Last Low: 0.0 --- Order & Trade Modes --- Trade Calc Mode: 0 (Calculation of profit and margin for Forex) Trade Mode: 4 (No trade restrictions) Trade Execution Mode: 2 (Market execution) --- Swap Terms --- Swap Mode: 1 (Swaps are calculated in points) Swap Rollover 3 Days: 3 (Wednesday) --- Futures Dates --- Start Time: 0 Expiration Time: 0 --- Margin Parameters --- Initial Margin: 100000.0 Maintenance Margin: 0.0 Hedged Margin: 0.0 Hedged Margin Use Leg: False --- Tick Info --- Digits: 5 Point: 1e-05 Tick Value: 1.0 Tick Value Profit: 1.0 Tick Value Loss: 1.0 Tick Size: 1e-05 --- Contracts sizes--- Contract Size: 100000.0 Lots Min: 0.01 Lots Max: 100.0 Lots Step: 0.01 Lots Limit: 0.0 --- Swap sizes Swap Long: - 8.99 Swap Short: 4.5 --- Currency Info --- Currency Base: EUR Currency Profit: USD Currency Margin: EUR Bank: Pepperstone Description: Euro vs US Dollar Path: Markets\Forex\Majors\EURUSD Page: --- Session Info --- Session Deals: 1 Session Buy Orders: 647 Session Sell Orders: 2 Session Turnover: 10.0 Session Interest: 0.0 Session Buy Volume: 3.0 Session Sell Volume: 13.0 Session Open: 1.12817 Session Close: 1.12842 Session AW: 0.0 Session Price Settlement: 0.0 Session Price Limit Min: 0.0 Session Price Limit Max: 0.0 ---------------------





The COrderInfo Class



This class provides access to the pending order properties.



Python custom COrderInfo class



MQL5 built-in COrderInfo class Description

Integer & datetime type properties

ticket() Ticket Gets the ticket of an order, previously selected for access. type_time() TypeTime Gets the type of order at the time of the expiration. type_time_description() TypeTimeDescription Gets the order type by expiration as a string time_setup() TimeSetup Gets the time of order placement. time_setup_msc() TimeSetupMsc Receives the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970. order_type() OrderType Gets the order type in integer format. order_type_description() OrderTypeDescription Gets the order type as a string state() State Gets the order state as an integer. state_description() StateDescription Gets the order state as a string. magic() Magic Gets the ID of the expert that placed the order. position_id() PositionId Gets the ID of position. type_filling() TypeFilling Gets the type of order execution by remainder as an integer. type_filling_description() TypeFillingDescription Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string. time_done() TimeDone Gets the time of order execution or cancellation. time_done_msc() TimeDoneMsc Receives order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since since 01.01.1970. time_expiration() TimeExpiration Gets the time of order expiration.

Double type properties



volume_initial() VolumeInitial Gets the initial volume of order. volume_current() VolumeCurrent Gets the unfilled volume of order. price_open() PriceOpen Gets the order price. price_current() PriceCurrent Gets the current price by order symbol. stop_loss() StopLoss Gets the order's Stop loss. take_profit() TakeProfit Gets the order's Take profit. price_stop_limit() PriceStopLimit Gets the price of a limit order.

Access to text properties

comment() Symbol Gets the order comment. symbol() Comment Gets the name of the order symbol.

Selection



select_order(self, order) -> bool Selects an order by its object (dictionary) from list of oders returned by the function MetaTrader5.orders_get()

Example Usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from Trade.OrderInfo import COrderInfo if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) quit() orders = mt5.orders_get() m_order = COrderInfo() for i, order in enumerate (orders): if m_order.select_order(order=order): print ( f""" Order # {i} --- Integer & datetime type properties --- Ticket: {m_order.ticket()} Type Time: {m_order.type_time()} ( {m_order.type_time_description()} ) Time Setup: {m_order.time_setup()} Time Setup (ms): {m_order.time_setup_msc()} State: {m_order.state()} ( {m_order.state_description()} ) Order Type: {m_order.order_type()} ( {m_order.order_type_description()} ) Magic Number: {m_order.magic()} Position ID: {m_order.position_id()} Type Filling: {m_order.type_filling()} ( {m_order.type_filling_description()} ) Time Done: {m_order.time_done()} Time Done (ms): {m_order.time_done_msc()} Time Expiration: {m_order.time_expiration()} External ID: {m_order.external_id()} --- Double type properties --- Volume Initial: {m_order.volume_initial()} Volume Current: {m_order.volume_current()} Price Open: {m_order.price_open()} Price Current: {m_order.price_current()} Stop Loss: {m_order.stop_loss()} Take Profit: {m_order.take_profit()} Price StopLimit: {m_order.price_stop_limit()} --- Text type properties --- Comment: {m_order.comment()} Symbol: {m_order.symbol()} """ ) mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Order --- Integer & datetime type properties --- Ticket: 153201235 Type Time: 2 (ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) Time Setup: 2025 - 05 - 21 23 : 56 : 16 Time Setup (ms): 1747860976672 State: 1 (Order accepted) Order Type : 3 (Sell Limit pending order) Magic Number: 1001 Position ID: 0 Type Filling: 2 (IOC (Immediate or Cancel)) Time Done: 1970 - 01 - 01 03 : 00 : 00 Time Done (ms): 0 Time Expiration: 2025 - 05 - 21 23 : 57 : 14.940000 External ID: --- Double type properties --- Volume Initial: 0.01 Volume Current: 0.01 Price Open: 1.13594 Price Current: 1.1324 Stop Loss: 0.0 Take Profit: 0.0 Price StopLimit: 0.0 --- Text type properties --- Comment: Sell Limit Order Symbol: EURUSD





The CHistoryOrderInfo Class



This class provides easy access to the history order properties.



Python custom CHistoryOrderInfo class



MQL5 built-in CHistoryOrderInfo class Description

Integer, Datetime, and String type properties

time_setup() TimeSetup Gets the time of order placement. time_setup_msc() TimeSetupMsc Returns the time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 time_done() TimeDone Gets the time of order execution or cancellation. time_done_msc() TimeDoneMsc Returns order execution or cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 magic() Magic Gets the ID of an expert advisor that placed a selected order ticket() Returns the ticket of the selected order. order_type() OrderType Returns the type of the selected order. order_type_description() OrderTypeDescription Returns the type of the selected order as a string state() State Returns the order state as an integer. state_description() StateDescription Returns the order state as a string. time_expiration() TimeExpiration Gets the time of the selected order expiration. type_filling() TypeFilling Gets the type of order execution by remainder in integer format. type_filling_description() TypeFillingDescription Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string. type_time() TypeTime Gets the type of the selected order at the time of the expiration as an integer. type_time_description() TypeTimeDescription Gets the selected order type at the time of the expiration in string format. position_id() PositionId Gets the position ID

Double type properties



volume_initial() VolumeInitial Gets the initial volume of the selected order volume_current() VolumeCurrent Gets the unfufilled volume of the selected order. price_open() PriceOpen Gets the selected order price. price_current() PriceCurrent Gets the current price by order symbol. stop_loss() StopLoss Gets the selected order's stop loss. take_profit() TakeProfit Gets the selected order's take profit. price_stop_limit() PriceStopLimit Gets the price of a selected limit order.

Text properties



symbol() Symbol Returns the symbol of a selected order. comment() Comment Returns the comment of a selected order.

Selection



select_order(self, order) -> bool Selects an order by it's object from a list of objects (dictionaries) returned from the function MetaTrader5.history_orders_get.

Example usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from Trade.HistoryOrderInfo import CHistoryOrderInfo from datetime import datetime, timedelta if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) quit() from_date = datetime.now() - timedelta(hours= 5 ) to_date = datetime.now() history_orders = mt5.history_orders_get(from_date, to_date) if history_orders == None : print ( f"No deals, error code= {mt5.last_error()} " ) exit() m_order = CHistoryOrderInfo() for i, order in enumerate (history_orders): if m_order.select_order(order): print ( f""" History Order # {i} --- Integer, Datetime & String type properties --- Time Setup: {m_order.time_setup()} Time Setup (ms): {m_order.time_setup_msc()} Time Done: {m_order.time_done()} Time Done (ms): {m_order.time_done_msc()} Magic Number: {m_order.magic()} Ticket: {m_order.ticket()} Order Type: {m_order.order_type()} ( {m_order.type_description()} ) Order State: {m_order.state()} ( {m_order.state_description()} ) Expiration Time: {m_order.time_expiration()} Filling Type: {m_order.type_filling()} ( {m_order.type_filling_description()} ) Time Type: {m_order.type_time()} ( {m_order.type_time_description()} ) Position ID: {m_order.position_id()} Position By ID: {m_order.position_by_id()} --- Double type properties --- Volume Initial: {m_order.volume_initial()} Volume Current: {m_order.volume_current()} Price Open: {m_order.price_open()} Price Current: {m_order.price_current()} Stop Loss: {m_order.stop_loss()} Take Profit: {m_order.take_profit()} Price Stop Limit: {m_order.price_stop_limit()} --- Access to text properties --- Symbol: {m_order.symbol()} Comment: {m_order.comment()} """ ) mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

History Order --- Integer, Datetime & String type properties --- Time Setup: 2025 - 05 - 21 23 : 56 : 17 Time Setup (ms): 1747860977335 Time Done: 2025 - 05 - 22 01 : 57 : 47 Time Done (ms): 1747868267618 Magic Number: 1001 Ticket: 153201241 Order Type : 5 (Sell Stop pending order) Order State: 4 (Order fully executed) Expiration Time: 2025 - 05 - 21 23 : 57 : 14.940000 Filling Type : 1 (FOK (Fill or Kill)) Time Type : 2 (ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) Position ID: 153201241 Position By ID: 0 --- Double type properties --- Volume Initial: 0.01 Volume Current: 0.0 Price Open: 1.13194 Price Current: 1.13194 Stop Loss: 0.0 Take Profit: 0.0 Price Stop Limit: 0.0 --- Access to text properties --- Symbol: EURUSD Comment: Sell Stop Order





The CPositionInfo Class



This class provides easy access to the open position properties.



Python custom CPositionInfo class



MQL5 built-in CPositionInfo class Description

Integer & datetime type properties

ticket() Gets the ticket of a position, previously selected for access. time() Time Gets the time of position opening. time_msc() TimeMsc Receives the time of placing a position in milliseconds since 01.01.1970. time_update() TimeUpdate Receives the time of position changing in seconds since 01.01.1970. time_update_msc() TimeUpdateMsc Receives the time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970. position_type() PositionType Gets the position type as an integer. position_type_description() TypeDescription Gets the position type as a string magic() Magic Gets the ID of the expert that opened the position. position_id() Identifier Gets the ID of position.

Double type properties



volume() Volume Gets the volume of position. price_open() PriceOpen Gets the price of position opening. stop_loss() StopLoss Gets the price of position's Stop loss. take_profit() TakeProfit Gets the price of position's Take profit. price_current() PriceCurrent Gets the current price by position symbol. profit() Profit Gets the amount of current profit by position. swap() Swap Gets the amount of swap by position.

Access to text properties

comment() Comment Gets the comment of the position. symbol() Symbol Gets the name of position symbol.

Selection



select_position(self, position) -> bool Selects the position object (dictionary) from a list of positions returned by the function MetaTrader5.positions_get()

Example Usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from Trade.PositionInfo import CPositionInfo if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) quit() positions = mt5.positions_get() m_position = CPositionInfo() for i, position in enumerate (positions): if m_position.select_position(position): print ( f""" Position # {i} --- Integer type properties --- Time Open: {m_position.time()} Time Open (ms): {m_position.time_msc()} Time Update: {m_position.time_update()} Time Update (ms): {m_position.time_update_msc()} Magic Number: {m_position.magic()} Ticket: {m_position.ticket()} Position Type: {m_position.position_type()} ( {m_position.position_type_description()} ) --- Double type properties --- Volume: {m_position.volume()} Price Open: {m_position.price_open()} Price Current: {m_position.price_current()} Stop Loss: {m_position.stop_loss()} Take Profit: {m_position.take_profit()} Profit: {m_position.profit()} Swap: {m_position.swap()} --- Access to text properties --- Symbol: {m_position.symbol()} Comment: {m_position.comment()} """ ) mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Position --- Integer type properties --- Time Open: 2025 - 05 - 22 15 : 02 : 06 Time Open (ms): 1747915326225 Time Update: 2025 - 05 - 22 15 : 02 : 06 Time Update (ms): 1747915326225 Magic Number: 0 Ticket: 153362497 Position Type : 1 (Sell) --- Double type properties --- Volume: 0.1 Price Open: 1.12961 Price Current: 1.1296 Stop Loss: 0.0 Take Profit: 0.0 Profit: 0.1 Swap: 0.0 --- Access to text properties --- Symbol: EURUSD Comment:





The CDealInfo Class



This class provides access to the deal properties from the MetaTrader 5 program.



Python custom CDealInfo class



MQL5 built-in CDealInfo class Description

Interger and datetime type properties



ticket() Gives the ticket of a selected deal time() Time Gets the time of deal execution. time_msc() TimeMsc Receives the time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 deal_type() DealType Gets the deal type type_description() TypeDescription Gets the deal type as a string. entry() Entry Gets the deal direction entry_description() EntryDescription Gets the deal direction as a string. magic() Magic Gets the ID of the expert, that executed the deal. position_id() PositionId Gets the ID of the position, in which the deal was involved.

Double type properties





volume() Volume Gets the volume (lot size) of the deal. price() Price Gets the deal price. commission() Commision Gets the commission of the deal. swap() Swap Gets the amount of swap when the position is closed profit() Profit Gets the financial result (profit) of the deal

String type properties



symbol() Symbol Gets the name of the selected deal symbol. comment() Comment Gets the comment of the selected deal.

Selection



select_by_index(self, index) Selects the deal by index. select_deal(self, deal) -> bool Selects a deal by its object (dictionary) from list of deals returned by the function MetaTrader5.history_deals_get

Example usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from datetime import datetime, timedelta from Trade.DealInfo import CDealInfo from_date = datetime.now() - timedelta(hours= 24 ) to_date = datetime.now() if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) quit() m_deal = CDealInfo() deals = mt5.history_deals_get(from_date, to_date) for i, deal in enumerate (deals): if (m_deal.select_deal(deal=deal)): print ( f""" Deal # {i} --- integer and dateteime properties --- Ticket: {m_deal.ticket()} Time: {m_deal.time()} Time (ms): {m_deal.time_msc()} Deal Type: {m_deal.deal_type()} ( {m_deal.type_description()} ) Entry Type: {m_deal.entry()} ( {m_deal.entry_description()} ) Order: {m_deal.order()} Magic Number: {m_deal.magic()} Position ID: {m_deal.position_id()} --- double type properties --- Volume: {m_deal.volume()} Price: {m_deal.price()} Commission: {m_deal.commission()} Swap: {m_deal.swap()} Profit: {m_deal.profit()} --- string type properties --- Comment: {m_deal.comment()} Symbol: {m_deal.symbol()} External ID: {m_deal.external_id()} """ ) mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Deal --- integer and dateteime properties --- Ticket: 0 Time: 2025 - 05 - 22 01 : 57 : 47 Time (ms): 1747868267618 Deal Type : 1 (SELL) Entry Type : 0 (IN) Order: 153201241 Magic Number: 1001 Position ID: 153201241 --- double type properties --- Volume: 0.01 Price: 1.13194 Commission: - 0.04 Swap: 0.0 Profit: 0.0 --- string type properties --- Comment: Sell Stop Order Symbol: EURUSD External ID:





The CTerminalInfo Class



This class provides access to the properties of the MetaTrader 5 program environment.



Python custom CTerminalInfo class



MQL5 built-in CTerminalInfo class Description

String type properties



name() Name Gets the name of the client terminal. company() Company Gets the company name of the client terminal. language() Language Gets the language of the client terminal. path() Path Gets the folder of the client terminal. data_path() DataPath Gets the data folder for the client terminal. common_data_path() CommonDataPath Gets the common data folder of all client terminals (All MetaTrade5 apps installed on the computer.

Integer type properties





build() Build Gets the build number of the client terminal. is_connected() IsConnected Gets the information about connection to trade server. is_dlls_allowed() IsDLLsAllowed Gets the information about permission of DLL usage. is_trade_allowed() IsTradeAllowed Gets the information about permission to trade. is_email_enabled() IsEmailEnabled Gets the information about permission to send e-mails to SMTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings. is_ftp_enabled() IsFtpEnabled Gets the information about permission to send trade reports to FTP server and login, specified in the terminal settings. are_notifications_enabled() Checks whether push notifications are enabled in MetaTrader 5 terminal settings. is_community_account() Checks if the current terminal is logged into a MetaTrader community in mql5.com (this website) is_community_connection() Checks if the terminal has an active connection to the MQL5 community services. is_mqid() Checks if the user is signed in using their MQID (MetaQuotes ID). is_tradeapi_disabled() Checks if the Trade API is disabled in MetaTrader 5 settings. max_bars() MaxBars Gets the information about the maximum number of bars on chart. code_page() Returns the integer value representing the current code page (character encoding) used by the MetaTrader 5 terminal. ping_last() Returns the last recorded ping time (in microseconds) between the MetaTrader terminal and the broker's server. community_balance() Returns the current balance of the user's MQL5 community account. retransmission() Returns the rate of data retransmission from the server to the terminal.

Example usage

import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from Trade.TerminalInfo import CTerminalInfo if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) quit() terminal = CTerminalInfo() print ( f""" Terminal Information --- String type --- Name: {terminal.name()} Company: {terminal.company()} Language: {terminal.language()} Terminal Path: {terminal.path()} Data Path: {terminal.data_path()} Common Data Path: {terminal.common_data_path()} --- Integers type --- Build: {terminal.build()} Connected: {terminal.is_connected()} DLLs Allowed: {terminal.is_dlls_allowed()} Trade Allowed: {terminal.is_trade_allowed()} Email Enabled: {terminal.is_email_enabled()} FTP Enabled: {terminal.is_ftp_enabled()} Notifications Enabled: {terminal.are_notifications_enabled()} Community Account: {terminal.is_community_account()} Community Connected: {terminal.is_community_connection()} MQID: {terminal.is_mqid()} Trade API Disabled: {terminal.is_tradeapi_disabled()} Max Bars: {terminal.max_bars()} Code Page: {terminal.code_page()} Ping Last (μs): {terminal.ping_last()} Community Balance: {terminal.community_balance()} Retransmission Rate: {terminal.retransmission()} """ ) mt5.shutdown()

Outputs

Terminal Information --- String type --- Name: Pepperstone MetaTrader 5 Company: Pepperstone Group Limited Language: English Terminal Path: c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5 Data Path: C:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F4F6C6D7A7155578A6DEA66D12B1D40D Common Data Path: C:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common --- Integers type --- Build: 4755 Connected: True DLLs Allowed: True Trade Allowed: True Email Enabled: True FTP Enabled: False Notifications Enabled: False Community Account: True Community Connected: True MQID: False Trade API Disabled: False Max Bars: 100000000 Code Page: 0 Ping Last (μs): 251410 Community Balance: 900.026643 Retransmission Rate: 0.535847326494355





The CTrade Class



This class provides easy access to the trade functions. Unlike the previous classes which return the information about symbols, MetaTrader 5 terminal, historical deals, and the account, this function is what we need for opening trades.

Setting parameters

Instead of setting parameters such as Magic Number, filling type, and deviation value in points using seprate functions like in CTrade MQL5 class, in our Python class let's configure all of those in a class constructor.

class CTrade: def __init__(self, magic_number: int , filling_type_symbol: str , deviation_points: int ):

This reduces the room for errors as calling seprate functions could be forgotten, hence leading to runtime errors which could occur due to empty and none values.



Python custom CTrade class



MQL5 built-in CTrade class



Operation with orders

order_open(self, symbol: str , volume: float , order_type: int , price: float , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , type_time: int = mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, expiration: datetime = None , comment: str = "" ) -> bool OrderOpen Places a pending order with specified parameters. order_modify(self, ticket: int , price: float , sl: float , tp: float , type_time: int = mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, expiration: datetime = None , stoplimit: float = 0.0 ) -> bool : OrderModify modifies the pending order with specified parameters. order_delete(self, ticket: int ) -> bool OrderDelete Deletes a pending order.

Operations with positions





position_open(self, symbol: str , volume: float , order_type: int , price: float , sl: float , tp: float , comment: str = "" ) -> bool PositionOpen Opens a position with specified parameters. position_modify(self, ticket: int , sl: float , tp: float ) -> bool PositionModify Modifies position parameters by the specified ticket. position_close(self, ticket: int , deviation: float = float ( "nan" )) -> bool PositionClose Closes a position for the specified symbol.

Additional methods





buy(self, volume: float , symbol: str , price: float , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , comment: str = "" ) -> bool Buy Opens a long position with the specified parameters sell(self, volume: float , symbol: str , price: float , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , comment: str = "" ) -> bool Sell Opens a short position with the specified parameters buy_limit(self, volume: float , price: float , symbol: str , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , type_time: float =mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, expiration: datetime= None , comment: str = "" ) -> bool BuyLimit Opens a pending order of the Buy Limit type with specified parameters. sell_limit(self, volume: float , price: float , symbol: str , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , type_time: float =mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, expiration: datetime= None , comment: str = "" ) -> bool SellLimit Opens a pending order of the Sell Limit type with specified parameters. buy_stop(self, volume: float , price: float , symbol: str , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , type_time: float =mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, expiration: datetime= None , comment: str = "" ) -> bool BuyStop Places a pending order of the Buy Stop type with specified parameters. sell_stop(self, volume: float , price: float , symbol: str , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , type_time: float =mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, expiration: datetime= None , comment: str = "" ) -> bool SellStop Places a pending order of the Sell Stop type with specified parameters buy_stop_limit(self, volume: float , price: float , symbol: str , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , type_time: float =mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, expiration: datetime= None , comment: str = "" ) -> bool BuyStopLimi Places a pending order of the Buy Stop limit type with specified parameters sell_stop_limit(self, volume: float , price: float , symbol: str , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , type_time: float =mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, expiration: datetime= None , comment: str = "" ) -> bool SellStopLimit Places a pending order of the Sell Stop limit with specified parameters.

Now, let's use the CTrade class in Python to open a couple of positions and pending orders.

import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from Trade.Trade import CTrade from Trade.SymbolInfo import CSymbolInfo from datetime import datetime, timedelta if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Users\Omega Joctan\AppData\Roaming\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize Metatrader5 Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) quit() symbol = "EURUSD" m_symbol = CSymbolInfo(symbol=symbol) m_trade = CTrade(magic_number= 1001 , deviation_points= 100 , filling_type_symbol=symbol) m_symbol.refresh_rates() ask = m_symbol.ask() bid = m_symbol.bid() lotsize = m_symbol.lots_min() m_trade.buy(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=ask, sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , comment= "Market Buy Pos" ) m_trade.sell(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=bid, sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , comment= "Market Sell Pos" ) expiration_time = datetime.now() + timedelta(minutes= 1 ) m_trade.buy_limit(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=ask - 0.0020 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time, comment= "Buy Limit Order" ) m_trade.sell_limit(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=bid + 0.0020 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time, comment= "Sell Limit Order" ) m_trade.buy_stop(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=ask + 0.0020 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time, comment= "Buy Stop Order" ) m_trade.sell_stop(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=bid - 0.0020 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time, comment= "Sell Stop Order" ) m_trade.buy_stop_limit(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=ask + 0.0020 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time, comment= "Buy Stop Limit Order" ) m_trade.sell_stop_limit(volume=lotsize, symbol=symbol, price=bid - 0.0020 , sl= 0.0 , tp= 0.0 , type_time=mt5.ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, expiration=expiration_time, comment= "Sell Stop Limit Order" ) mt5.shutdown()

Outcomes





Conclusion

The trade classes are one of the good things to happen in MQL5, back in a day we used to write everything from scratch, something which is extremely tiresome and leads to a plenty of bugs as I explained earlier. By extending the MetaTrader 5 python package to libraries (modules) in Python which are very similar in syntax to those in MQL5 it helps developers leverage the knowledge they already have working with MQL5 to Python applications.

These custom Python libraries can help mitigate the Intellisense support issue, by adding the "Docstrings" in your Python functions and classes, text editors such as Visual Studio Code can help document your code and highlight the parameters making the coding process fun and much easier. For example, inside the buy method in the CTrade class there is a short description of the function.

class CTrade: def buy(self, volume: float , symbol: str , price: float , sl: float = 0.0 , tp: float = 0.0 , comment: str = "" ) -> bool : """ Opens a buy (market) position. Args: volume: Trade volume (lot size) symbol: Trading symbol (e.g., "EURUSD") price: Execution price sl: Stop loss price (optional, default=0.0) tp: Take profit price (optional, default=0.0) comment: Position comment (optional, default="") Returns: bool: True if order was sent successfully, False otherwise """

This function will now get described in VS Code.





Simply put, this article serves as the documentation of the trade classes for MetaTrader5 I made in the Python programming language, please let me know your thoughts in the discussion section.

Best regards.





Attachments Table