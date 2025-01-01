MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoDataPath BuildIsConnectedIsDLLsAllowedIsTradeAllowedIsEmailEnabledIsFtpEnabledMaxBarsCodePageCPUCoresMemoryPhysicalMemoryTotalMemoryAvailableMemoryUsedIsX64OpenCLSupportDiskSpaceLanguageNameCompanyPathDataPathCommonDataPathInfoIntegerInfoString DataPath Gets the information about the terminal data folder. string DataPath() const Return Value Data folder of the client terminal. Note Client terminal data folder is defined by TerminalInfoString() function (TERMINAL_DATA_PATH property). Path CommonDataPath