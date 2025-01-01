MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoBalance LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Balance Gets the balance of account. double Balance() const Return Value The balance of account (in deposit currency). LimitOrders Credit