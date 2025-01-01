MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoProfit LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Profit Gets the amount of current profit on account. double Profit() const Return Value Amount of current profit on account (in deposit currency). Credit Equity