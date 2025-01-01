MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoLimitOrders LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck LimitOrders Gets the maximal number of allowed pending orders int LimitOrders() const Return Value The maximal number of allowed pending orders. Note 0 - no limits. TradeExpert Balance