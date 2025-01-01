DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoIsEmailEnabled 

IsEmailEnabled

Gets the information about permission to send e-mails to SMTP server and login specified in the terminal settings.

bool  IsEmailEnabled() const 

Return Value

true - sending e-mails is allowed, otherwise - false.

Note

Permission to send e-mails is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_EMAIL_ENABLED property).