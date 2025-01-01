MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCTerminalInfoLanguage BuildIsConnectedIsDLLsAllowedIsTradeAllowedIsEmailEnabledIsFtpEnabledMaxBarsCodePageCPUCoresMemoryPhysicalMemoryTotalMemoryAvailableMemoryUsedIsX64OpenCLSupportDiskSpaceLanguageNameCompanyPathDataPathCommonDataPathInfoIntegerInfoString Language Gets the information about the language of the client terminal. string Language() const Return Value Language used in the client terminal. Note The terminal language is defined by TerminalInfoString() function (TERMINAL_LANGUAGE property). DiskSpace Name