LotsLimit

Gets the maximal allowed volume of opened position and pending orders (direction insensitive) for one symbol.

double  LotsLimit() const

Return Value

The maximal allowed volume of opened position and pending orders (direction insensitive) for one symbol.

Note

The symbol should be selected by Name method.