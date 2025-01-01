OrderModify

Modifies the pending order parameters.

bool OrderModify(

ulong ticket,

double price,

double sl,

double tp,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,

datetime expiration,

double stoplimit

)

Parameters

ticket

[in] Order ticket.

price

[in] The new price by which the order must be executed (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).

sl

[in] The new price by which the Stop Loss will trigger (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).

tp

[in] The new price by which the Take Profit will trigger (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).

type_time

[in] The new type of order by expiration from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME enumeration (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).

expiration

[in] The new expiration date of pending order (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).

stoplimit

[in] New price used for setting a Limit order when the price reaches price value. It is specified only for StopLimit orders.

Return Value

true - successful check of the basic structures, otherwise - false.

Note

Successful completion of the OrderModify(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode().