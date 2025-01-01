- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
OrderModify
Modifies the pending order parameters.
|
bool OrderModify(
Parameters
ticket
[in] Order ticket.
price
[in] The new price by which the order must be executed (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).
sl
[in] The new price by which the Stop Loss will trigger (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).
tp
[in] The new price by which the Take Profit will trigger (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).
type_time
[in] The new type of order by expiration from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME enumeration (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).
expiration
[in] The new expiration date of pending order (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).
stoplimit
[in] New price used for setting a Limit order when the price reaches price value. It is specified only for StopLimit orders.
Return Value
true - successful check of the basic structures, otherwise - false.
Note
Successful completion of the OrderModify(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode().