- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
Magic
Gets the ID of the Expert Advisor, that placed the order.
|
long Magic() const
Return Value
ID of the Expert Advisor, that placed the order.
Note
The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.