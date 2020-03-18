DocumentationSections
positions_get

Get open positions with the ability to filter by symbol or ticket. There are three call options.

Call without parameters. Return open positions for all symbols.

positions_get()

Call specifying a symbol open positions should be received for.

positions_get(
   symbol="SYMBOL"      // symbol name
)

Call specifying a group of symbols open positions should be received for.

positions_get(
   group="GROUP"        // filter for selecting positions by symbols
)

Call specifying a position ticket.

positions_get(
   ticket=TICKET        // ticket
)

Parameters

symbol="SYMBOL"

[in]  Symbol name. Optional named parameter. If a symbol is specified, the ticket parameter is ignored.

group="GROUP"

[in]  The filter for arranging a group of necessary symbols. Optional named parameter. If the group is specified, the function returns only positions meeting a specified criteria for a symbol name.

ticket=TICKET

[in]  Position ticket (POSITION_TICKET). Optional named parameter.

Return Value

Return info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function allows receiving all open positions within one call similar to the PositionsTotal and PositionSelect tandem.

The group parameter may contain several comma separated conditions. A condition can be set as a mask using '*'. The logical negation symbol '!' can be used for an exclusion. All conditions are applied sequentially, which means conditions of including to a group should be specified first followed by an exclusion condition. For example, group="*, !EUR" means that positions for all symbols should be selected first and the ones containing "EUR" in symbol names should be excluded afterwards.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pandas as pd
pd.set_option('display.max_columns'500# number of columns to be displayed
pd.set_option('display.width', 1500)      # max table width to display
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print()
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# get open positions on USDCHF
positions=mt5.positions_get(symbol="USDCHF")
if positions==None:
    print("No positions on USDCHF, error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))
elif len(positions)>0:
    print("Total positions on USDCHF =",len(positions))
    # display all open positions
    for position in positions:
        print(position)
 
# get the list of positions on symbols whose names contain "*USD*"
usd_positions=mt5.positions_get(group="*USD*")
if usd_positions==None:
    print("No positions with group=\"*USD*\", error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))
elif len(usd_positions)>0:
    print("positions_get(group=\"*USD*\")={}".format(len(usd_positions)))
    # display these positions as a table using pandas.DataFrame
    df=pd.DataFrame(list(usd_positions),columns=usd_positions[0]._asdict().keys())
    df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')
    df.drop(['time_update', 'time_msc', 'time_update_msc', 'external_id'], axis=1, inplace=True)
    print(df)
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
 
positions_get(group="*USD*")=5
      ticket                time  type  magic  identifier  reason  volume  price_open       sl       tp  price_current  swap  profit  symbol comment
0  548297723 2020-03-18 15:00:55     1      0   548297723       3    0.01     1.09301  1.11490  1.06236        1.10104 -0.10   -8.03  EURUSD        
1  548655158 2020-03-18 20:31:26     0      0   548655158       3    0.01     1.08676  1.06107  1.12446        1.10099 -0.08   14.23  EURUSD        
2  548663803 2020-03-18 20:40:04     0      0   548663803       3    0.01     1.08640  1.06351  1.11833        1.10099 -0.08   14.59  EURUSD        
3  548847168 2020-03-19 01:10:05     0      0   548847168       3    0.01     1.09545  1.05524  1.15122        1.10099 -0.06    5.54  EURUSD        
4  548847194 2020-03-19 01:10:07     0      0   548847194       3    0.02     1.09536  1.04478  1.16587        1.10099 -0.08   11.26  EURUSD   

See also

positions_total, orders_get