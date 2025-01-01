MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoComment TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Comment Gets the comment of the position. string Comment() const Return Value Comment of the position. Note The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. Symbol InfoInteger