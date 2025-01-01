DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCSymbolInfoTradeCalcMode 

TradeCalcMode

Gets the mode of contract cost calculation.

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

Return Value

Mode of contract cost calculation from ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE enumeration.

Note

The symbol should be selected by Name method.