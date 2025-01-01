MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoStateDescription TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex StateDescription Gets the order state as a string. string StateDescription() const Return Value Order state as a string. Note The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. State TimeExpiration