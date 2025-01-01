DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoTypeTime 

TypeTime

Gets the type of order at the time of the expiration.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  TypeTime() const

Return Value

Type of order at the time of the expiration from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME enumeration.

Note

The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.