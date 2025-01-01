MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoCurrency LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Currency Gets the deposit currency name. string Currency() const Return Value Deposit currency name. Server Company