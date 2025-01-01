OrderOpen

Places the pending order with set parameters.

bool OrderOpen(

const string symbol,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,

double volume,

double limit_price,

double price,

double sl,

double tp,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,

datetime expiration,

const string comment=""

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Name of trade instrument.

order_type

[in] Type of order trade operation from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.

volume

[in] Requested order volume.

limit_price

[in] Price at which the StopLimit order will be placed.

price

[in] Price at which the order must be executed.

sl

[in] Price at which the Stop Loss will trigger.

tp

[in] Price at which the Take Profit will trigger.

type_time

[in] Order type by execution from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME enumeration.

expiration

[in] Expiration date of pending order.

comment=""

[in] Order comment.

Return Value

true - successful check of the basic structures, otherwise - false.

Note

Successful completion of the OrderSend(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of a trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode() and value returned by ResultOrder().