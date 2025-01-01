DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoTypeFilling 

Gets the type of order execution by remainder.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Return Value

Type of order execution by remainder from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING enumeration.

Note

The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.