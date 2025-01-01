- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
PositionId
Gets the ID of position.
|
long PositionId() const
Return Value
ID of position, in which the order was involved.
Note
The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.