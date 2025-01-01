- Refresh
- RefreshRates
- Name
- Select
- IsSynchronized
- Volume
- VolumeHigh
- VolumeLow
- Time
- Spread
- SpreadFloat
- TicksBookDepth
- StopsLevel
- FreezeLevel
- Bid
- BidHigh
- BidLow
- Ask
- AskHigh
- AskLow
- Last
- LastHigh
- LastLow
- TradeCalcMode
- TradeCalcModeDescription
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- TradeExecution
- TradeExecutionDescription
- SwapMode
- SwapModeDescription
- SwapRollover3days
- SwapRollover3daysDescription
- MarginInitial
- MarginMaintenance
- MarginLong
- MarginShort
- MarginLimit
- MarginStop
- MarginStopLimit
- TradeTimeFlags
- TradeFillFlags
- Digits
- Point
- TickValue
- TickValueProfit
- TickValueLoss
- TickSize
- ContractSize
- LotsMin
- LotsMax
- LotsStep
- LotsLimit
- SwapLong
- SwapShort
- CurrencyBase
- CurrencyProfit
- CurrencyMargin
- Bank
- Description
- Path
- SessionDeals
- SessionBuyOrders
- SessionSellOrders
- SessionTurnover
- SessionInterest
- SessionBuyOrdersVolume
- SessionSellOrdersVolume
- SessionOpen
- SessionClose
- SessionAW
- SessionPriceSettlement
- SessionPriceLimitMin
- SessionPriceLimitMax
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- NormalizePrice
VolumeHigh
Gets the maximal volume of the day.
|
long VolumeHigh() const
Return Value
Maximal volume of the day.
Note
The symbol should be selected by Name method.