- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
TimeUpdateMsc
Receives the time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.
|
ulong TimeUpdateMsc() const
Return Value
The time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.
Note
Position should be preliminarily selected for access using Select (by symbol) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.