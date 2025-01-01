DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoTimeUpdateMsc 

TimeUpdateMsc

Receives the time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

ulong  TimeUpdateMsc() const

Return Value

The time of position changing in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

Note

Position should be preliminarily selected for access using Select (by symbol) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.