MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoTypeFillingDescription 

Gets the type of order execution by remainder as a string.

string  TypeFillingDescription() const

Return Value

Type order of execution by remainder as a string.

Note

The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.