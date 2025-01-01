DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCOrderInfoTypeFilling 

TypeFilling

Gets the order filling type.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Return Value

Order filling type from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING enumeration.

Note

The order should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.