- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TypeFilling
Gets the order filling type.
|
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING TypeFilling() const
Return Value
Order filling type from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING enumeration.
Note
The order should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.