MarginInitial
Gets the value of initial margin.
double MarginInitial()
Return Value
Value of initial margin.
Note
It returns the amount of margin (in margin currency of instrument) that is charged from one lot. Used to check client's equity, when they enter the market.
The symbol should be selected by Name method.