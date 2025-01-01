DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Trade Classes CTerminalInfo MaxBars 

MaxBars

Gets the maximum number of bars on chart specified in the terminal settings.

int  MaxBars() const 

Return Value

Maximum number of bars on the chart.

Note

The maximum number of bars on chart is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_MAXBARS property).