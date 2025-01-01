MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCSymbolInfoMarginMaintenance
MarginMaintenance
Gets the value of maintenance margin.
double MarginMaintenance()
Return Value
Value of maintenance margin.
Note
It returns the amount of margin (in margin currency of instrument) that is charged from one lot. Used to check client's equity, when the account state is changed. If the maintenance margin is equal to 0, then the initial margin is used.
The symbol should be selected by Name method.