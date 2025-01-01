MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoVolumeCurrent TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex VolumeCurrent Gets the unfilled volume of order. double VolumeCurrent() const Return Value Unfilled volume of order. Note The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. VolumeInitial PriceOpen