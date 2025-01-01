MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoPriceOpen TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState PriceOpen Gets the price of position opening. double PriceOpen() const Return Value Position open price. Note The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. Volume StopLoss