SellLimit

Places the pending order of Sell Limit type (sell at the price higher than current market price) with specified parameters.

bool SellLimit(

double volume,

double price,

const string symbol=NULL,

double sl=0.0,

double tp=0.0,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,

datetime expiration=0,

const string comment=""

)

Parameters

volume

[in] Requested order volume.

price

[in] Order price.

symbol=NULL

[in] Order symbol. If the symbol is not specified, the current symbol will be used.

sl=0.0

[in] Stop Loss price.

tp=0.0

[in] Take Profit price.

type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC

[in] Order lifetime from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME enumeration.

expiration=0

[in] Order expiration time (used only if type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED).

comment=""

[in] Order comment.

Return Value

true - successful check of the structures, otherwise - false.

Note

Successful completion of the SellLimit(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode() and value returned by ResultOrder().