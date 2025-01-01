MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoComment TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex Comment Gets the order comment. string Comment() const Return Value Order comment. Note The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. Symbol InfoInteger