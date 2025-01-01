PositionOpen

Opens a position with the specified parameters.

bool PositionOpen(

const string symbol,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,

double volume,

double price,

double sl,

double tp,

const string comment=""

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Name of trade instrument, by which it is intended to open position.

order_type

[in] Order type (trade operation) to open position from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.

volume

[in] Requested position volume.

price

[in] Price at which the position must be opened.

sl

[in] Price at which the Stop Loss will trigger.

tp

[in] Price at which the Take Profit will trigger.

comment=""

[in] Position comment.

Return Value

true - successful check of the basic structures, otherwise - false.

Note

Successful completion of the PositionOpen(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode() and value returned by ResultDeal().