Get deals from trading history within the specified interval with the ability to filter by ticket or position.

Call specifying a time interval. Return all deals falling within the specified interval.

history_deals_get(
   date_from,                // date the deals are requested from
   date_to,                  // date, up to which the deals are requested
   group="GROUP"        // filter for selecting deals for symbols
   )

Call specifying the order ticket. Return all deals having the specified order ticket in the DEAL_ORDER property.

history_deals_get(
   ticket=TICKET        // order ticket
)

Call specifying the position ticket. Return all deals having the specified position ticket in the DEAL_POSITION_ID property.

history_deals_get(
   position=POSITION    // position ticket
)

Parameters

date_from

[in]  Date the orders are requested from. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter is specified first.

date_to

[in]  Date, up to which the orders are requested. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter is specified second.

group="GROUP"

[in]  The filter for arranging a group of necessary symbols. Optional named parameter. If the group is specified, the function returns only deals meeting a specified criteria for a symbol name.

ticket=TICKET

[in]  Ticket of an order (stored in DEAL_ORDER) all deals should be received for. Optional parameter. If not specified, the filter is not applied.

position=POSITION

[in]  Ticket of a position (stored in DEAL_POSITION_ID) all deals should be received for. Optional parameter. If not specified, the filter is not applied.

Return Value

Return info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function allows receiving all history deals within a specified period in a single call similar to the HistoryDealsTotal and HistoryDealSelect tandem.

The group parameter allows sorting out deals by symbols. '*' can be used at the beginning and the end of a string.

The group parameter may contain several comma separated conditions. A condition can be set as a mask using '*'. The logical negation symbol '!' can be used for an exclusion. All conditions are applied sequentially, which means conditions of including to a group should be specified first followed by an exclusion condition. For example, group="*, !EUR" means that deals for all symbols should be selected first and the ones containing "EUR" in symbol names should be excluded afterwards.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from datetime import datetime
import pandas as pd
pd.set_option('display.max_columns'500# number of columns to be displayed
pd.set_option('display.width', 1500)      # max table width to display
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print()
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# get the number of deals in history
from_date=datetime(2020,1,1)
to_date=datetime.now()
# get deals for symbols whose names contain "GBP" within a specified interval
deals=mt5.history_deals_get(from_dateto_date, group="*GBP*")
if deals==None:
    print("No deals with group=\"*USD*\", error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))
elif len(deals)> 0:
    print("history_deals_get({}, {}, group=\"*GBP*\")={}".format(from_date,to_date,len(deals)))
 
# get deals for symbols whose names contain neither "EUR" nor "GBP"
deals = mt5.history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*")
if deals == None:
    print("No deals, error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))
elif len(deals) > 0:
    print("history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group=\"*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*\") ="len(deals))
    # display all obtained deals 'as is'
    for deal in deals:
        print("  ",deal)
    print()
    # display these deals as a table using pandas.DataFrame
    df=pd.DataFrame(list(deals),columns=deals[0]._asdict().keys())
    df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')
    print(df)
print("")
 
# get all deals related to the position #530218319
position_id=530218319
position_deals = mt5.history_deals_get(position=position_id)
if position_deals == None:
    print("No deals with position #{}".format(position_id))
    print("error code ="mt5.last_error())
elif len(position_deals) > 0:
    print("Deals with position id #{}: {}".format(position_id, len(position_deals)))
    # display these deals as a table using pandas.DataFrame
    df=pd.DataFrame(list(position_deals),columns=position_deals[0]._asdict().keys())
    df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')
    print(df)
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
 
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
 
history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*GBP*") = 14
 
history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*") = 7
   TradeDeal(ticket=506966741, order=0, time=1582202125, time_msc=1582202125419, type=2, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=0, reason=0, volume=0.0, pri ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=507962919, order=530218319, time=1582303777, time_msc=1582303777582, type=0, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=530218319, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=513149059, order=535548147, time=1583176242, time_msc=1583176242265, type=1, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=530218319, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=516943494, order=539349382, time=1583510003, time_msc=1583510003895, type=1, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=539349382, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=516943915, order=539349802, time=1583510025, time_msc=1583510025054, type=0, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=539349802, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=517139682, order=539557870, time=1583520201, time_msc=1583520201227, type=0, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=539349382, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=517139716, order=539557909, time=1583520202, time_msc=1583520202971, type=1, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=539349802, reason=0, ...
 
      ticket      order                time       time_msc  type  entry  magic  position_id  reason  volume    price  commission  swap     profit  fee  symbol comment external_id
0  506966741          0 2020-02-20 12:35:25  1582202125419     2      0      0            0       0    0.00  0.00000         0.0   0.0  100000.00  0.0                            
1  507962919  530218319 2020-02-21 16:49:37  1582303777582     0      0      0    530218319       0    0.01  0.97898         0.0   0.0       0.00  0.0  USDCHF                    
2  513149059  535548147 2020-03-02 19:10:42  1583176242265     1      1      0    530218319       0    0.01  0.95758         0.0   0.0     -22.35  0.0  USDCHF                    
3  516943494  539349382 2020-03-06 15:53:23  1583510003895     1      0      0    539349382       0    0.10  0.93475         0.0   0.0       0.00  0.0  USDCHF                    
4  516943915  539349802 2020-03-06 15:53:45  1583510025054     0      0      0    539349802       0    0.10  0.66336         0.0   0.0       0.00  0.0  AUDUSD                    
5  517139682  539557870 2020-03-06 18:43:21  1583520201227     0      1      0    539349382       0    0.10  0.93751         0.0   0.0     -29.44  0.0  USDCHF                    
6  517139716  539557909 2020-03-06 18:43:22  1583520202971     1      1      0    539349802       0    0.10  0.66327         0.0   0.0      -0.90  0.0  AUDUSD                    
 
Deals with position id #530218319: 2
      ticket      order                time       time_msc  type  entry  magic  position_id  reason  volume    price  commission  swap  profit  fee  symbol comment external_id
0  507962919  530218319 2020-02-21 16:49:37  1582303777582     0      0      0    530218319       0    0.01  0.97898         0.0   0.0    0.00  0.0  USDCHF                    
1  513149059  535548147 2020-03-02 19:10:42  1583176242265     1      1      0    530218319       0    0.01  0.95758         0.0   0.0  -22.35  0.0  USDCHF   

See also

