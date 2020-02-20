- initialize
Get deals from trading history within the specified interval with the ability to filter by ticket or position.
Call specifying a time interval. Return all deals falling within the specified interval.
history_deals_get(
Call specifying the order ticket. Return all deals having the specified order ticket in the DEAL_ORDER property.
history_deals_get(
Call specifying the position ticket. Return all deals having the specified position ticket in the DEAL_POSITION_ID property.
history_deals_get(
Parameters
date_from
[in] Date the orders are requested from. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter is specified first.
date_to
[in] Date, up to which the orders are requested. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter is specified second.
group="GROUP"
[in] The filter for arranging a group of necessary symbols. Optional named parameter. If the group is specified, the function returns only deals meeting a specified criteria for a symbol name.
ticket=TICKET
[in] Ticket of an order (stored in DEAL_ORDER) all deals should be received for. Optional parameter. If not specified, the filter is not applied.
position=POSITION
[in] Ticket of a position (stored in DEAL_POSITION_ID) all deals should be received for. Optional parameter. If not specified, the filter is not applied.
Return Value
Return info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().
Note
The function allows receiving all history deals within a specified period in a single call similar to the HistoryDealsTotal and HistoryDealSelect tandem.
The group parameter allows sorting out deals by symbols. '*' can be used at the beginning and the end of a string.
The group parameter may contain several comma separated conditions. A condition can be set as a mask using '*'. The logical negation symbol '!' can be used for an exclusion. All conditions are applied sequentially, which means conditions of including to a group should be specified first followed by an exclusion condition. For example, group="*, !EUR" means that deals for all symbols should be selected first and the ones containing "EUR" in symbol names should be excluded afterwards.
Example:
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
