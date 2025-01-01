MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoCompany LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Company Gets the company name, that serves an account. string Company() const Return Value Company name that serves an account. Currency InfoInteger