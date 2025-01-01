DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoMaxLotCheck 

MaxLotCheck

Gets the maximum possible volume of trade operation.

double  MaxLotCheck(
   const string        symbol,              // symbol
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE     trade_operation,     // order type (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
   double              price,               // price
   double              percent=100          // percent of available margin (default is 100%)
   ) const

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Symbol for trade operation.

trade_operation

[in]  Type of trade operation from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.

price

[in]  Price of trade operation.

percent=100

[in]  Percent of available margin (in %) to be used for trade operation.

Return Value

Maximum possible volume of trade operation.