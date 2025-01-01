MaxLotCheck

Gets the maximum possible volume of trade operation.

double MaxLotCheck(

const string symbol,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation,

double price,

double percent=100

) const

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol for trade operation.

trade_operation

[in] Type of trade operation from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.

price

[in] Price of trade operation.

percent=100

[in] Percent of available margin (in %) to be used for trade operation.

Return Value

Maximum possible volume of trade operation.