- Login
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- Leverage
- StopoutMode
- StopoutModeDescription
- MarginMode
- MarginModeDescription
- TradeAllowed
- TradeExpert
- LimitOrders
- Balance
- Credit
- Profit
- Equity
- Margin
- FreeMargin
- MarginLevel
- MarginCall
- MarginStopOut
- Name
- Server
- Currency
- Company
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- OrderProfitCheck
- MarginCheck
- FreeMarginCheck
- MaxLotCheck
MaxLotCheck
Gets the maximum possible volume of trade operation.
|
double MaxLotCheck(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol for trade operation.
trade_operation
[in] Type of trade operation from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.
price
[in] Price of trade operation.
percent=100
[in] Percent of available margin (in %) to be used for trade operation.
Return Value
Maximum possible volume of trade operation.