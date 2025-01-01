PositionModify

Modifies the position parameters by specified symbol.

bool PositionModify(

const string symbol,

double sl,

double tp

)

Modifies position parameters by the specified ticket.

bool PositionModify(

const ulong ticket,

double sl,

double tp

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Name of trade instrument, by which it is intended to modify position.

ticket

[in] Ticket of the position to be modified.

sl

[in] The new price by which the Stop Loss will trigger (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).

tp

[in] The new price by which the Take Profit will trigger (or the previous value, if the change is not necessary).

Return Value

true - successful check of the basic structures, otherwise - false.

Note

Successful completion of the PositionModify(...) method does not always mean successful execution of the trade operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode().

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol. In this case, PositionModify will modify the position with the lowest ticket.