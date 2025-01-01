MarginCheck

Gets the amount of margin, required for trade operation.

double MarginCheck(

const string symbol,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation,

double volume,

double price

) const

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol for trade operation.

trade_operation

[in] Type of trade operation from ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration.

volume

[in] Volume of trade operation.

price

[in] Price of trade operation.

Return Value

Amount of margin required for trade operation.