MQL5 Reference Standard Library Trade Classes COrderInfo PriceStopLimit
PriceStopLimit
Gets the price of a pending order.
double PriceStopLimit() const
Return Value
Pending order price.
Note
The order should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.