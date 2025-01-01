DocumentationSections
SwapRollover3days

Gets the swap rollover day.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3days() const

Return Value

Swap rollover day from ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK enumeration.

Note

The symbol should be selected by Name method.