DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCSymbolInfoSelect 

Select

Gets the "Market Watch" symbol flag.

bool  Select() const

Return Value

"Market Watch" symbol flag.

Select

Sets the "Market Watch" symbol flag.

bool  Select()

Return Value

true – success, false – unable to change flag.

Note

The symbol should be selected by Name method.