MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCDealInfoTimeMsc OrderTimeTimeMscDealTypeTypeDescriptionEntryEntryDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumePriceCommisionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex TimeMsc Receives the time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970. ulong TimeMsc() const Return Value The time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970. Note Deal should be preliminarily selected for access using Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) method. Time DealType