MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCDealInfoTimeMsc 

TimeMsc

Receives the time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

ulong  TimeMsc() const

Return Value

The time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

Note

Deal should be preliminarily selected for access using Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.