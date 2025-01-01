DocumentationSections
TimeUpdate

Receives the time of position changing in seconds since 01.01.1970.

datetime  TimeUpdate() const

Return Value

Time of position changing in seconds since 01.01.1970.

Note

Position should be preliminarily selected for access using Select (by symbol) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.