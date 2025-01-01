DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoTimeMsc 

TimeMsc

Receives position opening time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

ulong  TimeMsc() const

Return Value

Position opening time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970.

Note

Position should be preliminarily selected for access using Select (by symbol) or SelectByIndex (by index) method.