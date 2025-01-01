MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoStopoutModeDescription LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck StopoutModeDescription Gets the mode of the Stop Out level specification as a string. string StopoutModeDescription() const Return Value The stop out setting mode as a string. StopoutMode MarginMode