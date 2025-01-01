MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoPriceOpen TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex PriceOpen Gets the order price. double PriceOpen() const Return Value Price of order placement. Note The historical order should be selected using the Ticket (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods. VolumeCurrent StopLoss